Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: Lawyer

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez and his wife Jody Ramirez revealed in a new statement Monday that Jody saved Freddy from an attempted suicide last month during an incident that made national headlines.

"Jody was able to grab her husband’s arm so that the resulting injury was serious but not fatal. She saved Freddy’s life," the statement, which was released in full by NBC 6 South Florida, said.

The Messenger reported last month that Freddy was hospitalized after he shot himself in the head in front of his wife. It was later revealed that he was arrested at a Marriott in Tampa by police, who responded to a call claiming that he had put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself during an argument with his wife

The newly-released statement said that the family is focused on Freddy's recovery, but also called out media reports suggesting violence or abuse were at play during the incident.

"It is appropriate to address damaging and hurtful misinformation that has been repeated in various media reports," they said in the statement, adding there was not "even a hint of physical aggression between her and Freddy."

The arrest reportedly came as a shock to both Freddy and Jody.

"Both Jody and Freddy were shocked by the sudden arrival of numerous police officers shortly after 6:30 on that Sunday evening," the statement explained. "It was even more shocking that Freddy was put in handcuffs. It is evident that being placed in handcuffs is a profoundly disturbing event for any who experiences it. It was especially so for such a distinguished leader of law enforcement, with an unblemished record of more than 28 years of exemplary service in protecting the public."

Ramirez and his wife were attending a law enforcement convention at a Marriott in Tampa when the incident began outside the hotel.

Body-camera footage released to outlets including the Herald shows a hotel employee telling officers that a person waiting for a car claimed to have seen Ramirez put his gun in his mouth and threaten to take his life while arguing with his wife, Jody.

The new statement from Freddi and Jody warned the media to "be cautious about reporting on this subject," and concluded with a note that they're still in a committed marriage.

"This is a strong family anchored on a 30-year marriage of love and deep mutual respect. Jody, Freddy and their four children continue to be a family utterly devoted to each other," it said.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.