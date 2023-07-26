Miami Among Hottest Cities in US Because of the Urban Heat Island Effect: Report - The Messenger
Miami Among Hottest Cities in US Because of the Urban Heat Island Effect: Report

Buildings, roads and other structures that have replaced vegetation trap heat on the surface rather than reflecting it, causing temperatures to soar

Mark Moore
Miami BeachPhoto by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The basketball team isn't called the Miami Heat for nothing.

The South Florida city is among the top metropolitan areas where temperatures run even higher because of the urban heat island effect, ramping up the misery for residents who are already suffering from a scorching summer that has brought triple-digit heat to many parts of the United States, according to a report released Wednesday.

Millions of Americans live in cities where temperatures are worsened by the urban heat island effect, in which heat is trapped in areas where buildings, roads and other structures have replaced trees and other greenery, according to the research group Climate Central. 

Miami comes in third, behind New York and San Francisco.

“Cities are being disproportionately impacted by this heat,” Kaitlyn Trudeau, a senior research associate at Climate Central, told the Miami Herald. “With climate change, we’re already seeing increased extreme heat. This is exacerbating that.” 

For example, temperatures in the metropolitan Miami area are 8.3 degrees hotter on average than the surrounding rural areas because of the urban island effect, the newspaper reported. 

In the Big Apple that heat index is 9.5 and 8.8 in San Francisco. 

The analysis said a number of factors come into play with the urban heat island effect, especially hard, dark surfaces which absorb heat instead of reflecting it.

Everyday life in urban centers also contributes to a rise in heat emissions, including gas-powered vehicles, the presence of industrial facilities and the heating and cooling of buildings. Air conditioning can add 20% more heat to the outside air. 

The report also listed a number of solutions, including planting more trees near paved streets, creating rooftop gardens, using highly reflective materials on roofs and pavements. 

