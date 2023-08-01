Mexico Will Boycott Ukraine Summit Unless Russia Invited - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Mexico Will Boycott Ukraine Summit Unless Russia Invited

Ukraine says the peace summit should include "responsible states" - and that Russia isn't one

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Mexico won't attend an upcoming Ukraine peace conference hosted by Saudi Arabia if Russia isn’t invited, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters Monday, even as other middle-income nations including Brazil and South Africa confirmed their attendance.

The August 6-7 talks in the Red Sea city of Jeddah are meant to build consensus among Ukraine, its Western backers, and countries of the developing world over Kyiv’s terms for possible peace talks with Russia–but Moscow wasn’t invited.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to lead the American delegation.

"The Kyiv regime does not want and cannot want peace, as long as it is used exclusively as a tool in the war of the collective West with Russia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 

López Obrador, who has raised eyebrows with his criticisms of U.S. and European aid to Ukraine since the February 2022 Russian invasion, said he would keep away from the conference unless Russia was allowed to attend. 

Read More
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office, emergency services work at a scene after missile hits a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Monday, July 31, 2023.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office, emergency services work at a scene after missile hits a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Monday, July 31, 2023.Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office via AP

"If there's acceptance from both Ukraine and Russia to look for solutions to achieve peace, we'll participate," the president said at a press conference in Mexico City. 

"We don't want the Russia-Ukraine war to continue, it's very irrational."

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, gave a tart answer to the Mexican president, calling the talks “a forum of responsible states who stand by international rights and the U.N. statutes. And that's why Russia won't be there." 

The Ukrainian side, Yermak said on Telegram, would be "boundlessly happy if West, East, South and North work in this format towards renewing a system of world security."

Brazil, whose president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has repeatedly refused to take sides in the war - meaning he won't support Ukraine’s case against Russia - has confirmed Brazil will attend the summit, as has South Africa, which the U.S. accused in May of smuggling arms to Russia. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.