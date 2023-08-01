Mexico Will Boycott Ukraine Summit Unless Russia Invited

Mexico won't attend an upcoming Ukraine peace conference hosted by Saudi Arabia if Russia isn’t invited, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters Monday, even as other middle-income nations including Brazil and South Africa confirmed their attendance.



The August 6-7 talks in the Red Sea city of Jeddah are meant to build consensus among Ukraine, its Western backers, and countries of the developing world over Kyiv’s terms for possible peace talks with Russia–but Moscow wasn’t invited.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to lead the American delegation.

"The Kyiv regime does not want and cannot want peace, as long as it is used exclusively as a tool in the war of the collective West with Russia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

López Obrador, who has raised eyebrows with his criticisms of U.S. and European aid to Ukraine since the February 2022 Russian invasion, said he would keep away from the conference unless Russia was allowed to attend.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office, emergency services work at a scene after missile hits a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Monday, July 31, 2023. Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office via AP

"If there's acceptance from both Ukraine and Russia to look for solutions to achieve peace, we'll participate," the president said at a press conference in Mexico City.

"We don't want the Russia-Ukraine war to continue, it's very irrational."

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, gave a tart answer to the Mexican president, calling the talks “a forum of responsible states who stand by international rights and the U.N. statutes. And that's why Russia won't be there."

The Ukrainian side, Yermak said on Telegram, would be "boundlessly happy if West, East, South and North work in this format towards renewing a system of world security."

Brazil, whose president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has repeatedly refused to take sides in the war - meaning he won't support Ukraine’s case against Russia - has confirmed Brazil will attend the summit, as has South Africa, which the U.S. accused in May of smuggling arms to Russia.