Mexico Will Boycott Ukraine Summit Unless Russia Invited
Ukraine says the peace summit should include "responsible states" - and that Russia isn't one
Mexico won't attend an upcoming Ukraine peace conference hosted by Saudi Arabia if Russia isn’t invited, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters Monday, even as other middle-income nations including Brazil and South Africa confirmed their attendance.
The August 6-7 talks in the Red Sea city of Jeddah are meant to build consensus among Ukraine, its Western backers, and countries of the developing world over Kyiv’s terms for possible peace talks with Russia–but Moscow wasn’t invited.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to lead the American delegation.
"The Kyiv regime does not want and cannot want peace, as long as it is used exclusively as a tool in the war of the collective West with Russia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
López Obrador, who has raised eyebrows with his criticisms of U.S. and European aid to Ukraine since the February 2022 Russian invasion, said he would keep away from the conference unless Russia was allowed to attend.
- Saudi Arabia Convenes Ukraine ‘Peace Summit’—With Peace Far Off and Russia Not Invited
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Slams NATO ‘Weakness’ Over Lack of Ukraine Invitation as Summit Begins
- Biden Says Support of Ukraine ‘Will Not Waver’ at NATO Summit
- Russia Invites Allies to Collaborate on Planned Orbital Space Station
- US, UK Ask for ‘Gratitude’ From Ukraine, Zelensky After Outburst Over NATO Invite
"If there's acceptance from both Ukraine and Russia to look for solutions to achieve peace, we'll participate," the president said at a press conference in Mexico City.
"We don't want the Russia-Ukraine war to continue, it's very irrational."
Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, gave a tart answer to the Mexican president, calling the talks “a forum of responsible states who stand by international rights and the U.N. statutes. And that's why Russia won't be there."
The Ukrainian side, Yermak said on Telegram, would be "boundlessly happy if West, East, South and North work in this format towards renewing a system of world security."
Brazil, whose president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has repeatedly refused to take sides in the war - meaning he won't support Ukraine’s case against Russia - has confirmed Brazil will attend the summit, as has South Africa, which the U.S. accused in May of smuggling arms to Russia.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News