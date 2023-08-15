Mexico Shuts Down Two Dozen Pharmacies Operating in Tourist Hotspots

Mexican authorities closed 23 pharmacies across several Caribbean resorts months after a U.S. State Department report revealed that American tourists who'd purchased controlled drugs without prescriptions may have been given counterfeit pills.



The shuttered drugstores were located in popular tourist destinations including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum. Most marketed their services exclusively to Americans seeking drugs like Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall. Some tourists used a service to have the drugs delivered to their residences or hotel rooms.



But the State Department said it was possible some of the pills might contain high concentrations of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids — deadly additives that are estimated to kill more than 150 Americans every day.



In February, a UCLA study determined that more than a quarter of pharmacies across four locations in northern Mexico were selling fake medications. Besides fentanyl, other supposed medications were found to contain methamphetamine and heroin.



A total of 55 drugstores were inspected in the four-day raid, but 32 of those stores were allowed to remain open.



Mexico's Navy Department said that some pharmacies were selling expired medications as well as drugs whose origins weren't clear. The seized drug will be tested to determine whether any contains fentanyl.



With Associated Press.