Mexico Shuts Down Two Dozen Pharmacies Operating in Tourist Hotspots - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Mexico Shuts Down Two Dozen Pharmacies Operating in Tourist Hotspots

Some of the seized pills may contain high concentrations of fentanyl — a deadly additive estimated to kill more than 150 Americans every day

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun, Mexico, March 2, 2010. A four-day raid targeting drugstores in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum resulted in the shuttering of 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts.Israel Leal/Associated Press

Mexican authorities closed 23 pharmacies across several Caribbean resorts months after a U.S. State Department report revealed that American tourists who'd purchased controlled drugs without prescriptions may have been given counterfeit pills.

The shuttered drugstores were located in popular tourist destinations including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum. Most marketed their services exclusively to Americans seeking drugs like Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall. Some tourists used a service to have the drugs delivered to their residences or hotel rooms.

But the State Department said it was possible some of the pills might contain high concentrations of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids — deadly additives that are estimated to kill more than 150 Americans every day.

In February, a UCLA study determined that more than a quarter of pharmacies across four locations in northern Mexico were selling fake medications. Besides fentanyl, other supposed medications were found to contain methamphetamine and heroin.

A total of 55 drugstores were inspected in the four-day raid, but 32 of those stores were allowed to remain open.

Mexico's Navy Department said that some pharmacies were selling expired medications as well as drugs whose origins weren't clear. The seized drug will be tested to determine whether any contains fentanyl.

With Associated Press.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.