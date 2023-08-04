Mexican President Blasts ‘Inhumane’ Floating Rio Grande Border Barrier After Bodies Found

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the “inhumane” buoys used as border barriers that Texas officials deployed along the Rio Grande River.

His condemnation comes after two dead bodies were found in the river, CNN reported.

“No one should be treated like this. That kind of treatment does not come from a good person; only by being good can we be happy,” Lopez Obrador told reporters on Thursday. “Abbott shouldn’t act like that; it’s inhumane.”

The average number of daily illegal crossings has been approximately 3,360 since May 12, according to the Department of Homeland Security, down from an average of 7,100 in March 2022, the New York Times reported last month. Additionally, data from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showed that the number of southwest land border encounters decreased to 144,571 in June from 206,702 in May.

Mexican authorities said this week that one of two bodies was identified as a migrant from Honduras, the AP reported. His remains were recovered around three miles from the buoys and were positively identified by his mother, even though his body was badly decomposed. The second body remains unidentified.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said that the first body was found along the floating barriers between Eagle Pass, Texas and Piedras Negras, Mexico.

Migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 15, 2023, to prevent illegal immigration entry to the US. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

“Preliminary information suggests this individual drowned upstream from the marine barrier and floated into the buoys,” said Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the AP. “There are personnel posted at the marine barrier at all times in case any migrants try to cross.”

Abbott’s spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday, according to the AP, that the Mexican government is “flat-out wrong” and added that preliminary information indicated that the person drowned before reaching the buoys.

Texas continues to implement Operation Lone Star, which Abbott launched in 2021 to prevent migrants from illegally crossing the border into Texas. In July, the state installed the buoys to make it difficult for migrants to cross over the river. The floating barriers, which stretch roughly the length of three soccer fields, according to the AP, make it difficult for individuals to climb over or swim under them.

Mexico previously warned about the risks posed by the buoys installed on the Rio Grande and filed a complaint to the U.S. government, explaining that the floating barriers might be violating two treaties related to Mexico’s sovereignty on boundaries and water.

The Department of Justice in July asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, as part of a preliminary injunction, to prevent the construction of any new floating barriers and to force the state to remove the one already installed, according to CNN.

Shortly before the DOJ sued Texas in July, Abbott refused to remove the buoys. He previously wrote a letter to President Joe Biden saying “Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused.”