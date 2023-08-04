Mexican Cartels Exploit Biden’s ‘CBP One’ App to Sell ‘Access’ to US

Human smugglers are making money by claiming they can beat the new cellphone app that U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses to accept asylum applications from migrants in northern Mexico, according to a report Friday.

Social media posts show Mexican criminal cartels advertising their purported ability to exploit a vulnerability in the CBP One app with computer programs that disguise a user's location, the Washington Examiner reports.

The cartels claim that "virtual private network" software lets asylum-seekers from countries including Haiti, Cuba and Honduras evade a requirement that they be north of Mexico City when they use the app, the Examiner report said.

U.S. officials are aware of the situation and warned about it in a Department of Homeland Security intelligence memo, according to the report.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) displays the CBP One app during a hearing of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement in Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The DHS denied that using a VPN would defeat the app's virtual perimeter, or "geofence," because it relies on a phone's location data, not the numeric designation of an internet user's location, known as an IP address.

"If bad actors are advertising VPN services it is likely a scam, that’s what these criminal organizations do, they lie to people to exploit them," a DHS official told the Examiner.

In a Friday evening statement to The Messenger, the CBP also said that "the CPB One app requires a user’s device location services and GPS data to verify their location before booking and confirming an appointment."

"CBP is continually monitoring and evaluating the application to ensure its functionality and guard against bad actors," the statement added.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents allow asylum-seekers from Venezuela to enter the country at the San Ysidro crossing on May 31, 2023. GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

In June, the CBP stopped letting asylum-seekers with app-based appointments enter Laredo, Texas, after advocates warned that criminals on the other side of the border in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, were shaking down migrants for access to the crossing.

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told the Examiner that profiteering tied to CBP One app was "further evidence" that President Biden's administration can't "come up with a new security paradigm" for the southern U.S. border.

"They don't understand the lengths and depths the cartels will continue to go to," said Wolf, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

"As the administration continues to put these 'legal pathways' into place, that's music to the cartels' ears."

Last month, USA Today reported that the CBP One app helped lead to a decline of more than 50% in the number of migrants caught sneaking across the southern border from May to June.

But arrests surged by more than 30% in July, to more than 130,000, according to preliminary figures obtained this week by the Washington Post.

About 50,000 migrants were allowed to enter the U.S. in July, mostly by making appointments using the CBP One app, the Post said.

This story has been updated to include comments from the CBP.