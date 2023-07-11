Mets’ Pete Alonso Loses to Record-Setting Rodríguez in Bid for 3rd Home Run Derby Crown - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Mets’ Pete Alonso Loses to Record-Setting Rodríguez in Bid for 3rd Home Run Derby Crown

The first baseman finished with 21 home runs

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets is introduced prior to the start of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.Steph Chambers/Getty Images

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was eliminated in the first round in Monday night’s MLB Home Run Derby, losing to the Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez, who set a new record for the most home runs hit in a single round.

Alonso was seeking his third Home Run Derby crown, which would have matched Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.’s all-time record. He previously won the 2019 and 2021 editions of the annual competition, which traditionally takes place one day before the MLB All-Star Game.

Rodríguez also knocked out Alonso during the 2022 Home Run Derby, which was held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Read More

Some of baseball’s brightest young stars took place in this year’s Home Run Derby, held at T-Mobile Field in Seattle, Washington. Rodríguez, an outfielder, hit 41 homers in the first round, beating Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 2019 record of 40. Rodríguez went on to face Guerrero Jr. in the second round.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena also made it through to the second round of the derby. Guerrero ultimately beat Arozarena in the final round to win his first Home Run Derby and join his father as the first father-son duo to both win the event.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts also participated in the competition and were eliminated in the first round.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.