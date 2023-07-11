Mets’ Pete Alonso Loses to Record-Setting Rodríguez in Bid for 3rd Home Run Derby Crown

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was eliminated in the first round in Monday night’s MLB Home Run Derby, losing to the Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez, who set a new record for the most home runs hit in a single round.
Alonso was seeking his third Home Run Derby crown, which would have matched Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.’s all-time record. He previously won the 2019 and 2021 editions of the annual competition, which traditionally takes place one day before the MLB All-Star Game.
Rodríguez also knocked out Alonso during the 2022 Home Run Derby, which was held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Some of baseball’s brightest young stars took place in this year’s Home Run Derby, held at T-Mobile Field in Seattle, Washington. Rodríguez, an outfielder, hit 41 homers in the first round, beating Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 2019 record of 40. Rodríguez went on to face Guerrero Jr. in the second round.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena also made it through to the second round of the derby. Guerrero ultimately beat Arozarena in the final round to win his first Home Run Derby and join his father as the first father-son duo to both win the event.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts also participated in the competition and were eliminated in the first round.
