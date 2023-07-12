Metal Detector Saves the Day After Man Loses Engagement Ring on Beach Before Proposal - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Metal Detector Saves the Day After Man Loses Engagement Ring on Beach Before Proposal

Police helping the couple were having no luck, then a good Samaritan overheard

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Myrtle Beach Policemen pose with the happy couple and the man who located their missing engagement ring with his metal detector.Myrtle Beach Police Department/Facebook

A man from Tennessee made the journey to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with his girlfriend, hoping to end the trip as fiancés — until he lost the engagement ring in the sand.

A couple’s shoot on the beach planned by the man, whose name has not been shared, was supposed to end in a surprise proposal on July 1, according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

But as the couple went about their photoshoot, the man realized the ring was gone and enlisted the help of nearby police officers.

"The gentleman explained that they had been taking photos in different places along the beach and had gotten to the last location and realized the ring had fallen out of his pocket," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Read More

Patrolmen Sean Owens, Zachary Stashick and John Lively began searching the beach for the ring, eventually recruiting patrolman Shon McCluskey and K9 Goggles, but the group had no luck.

However, a “local community member” overheard about the search, brought out his metal detector and was able to locate the ring.

The man continued the proposal and popped the question. His girlfriend said "yes."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.