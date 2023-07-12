Metal Detector Saves the Day After Man Loses Engagement Ring on Beach Before Proposal

A man from Tennessee made the journey to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with his girlfriend, hoping to end the trip as fiancés — until he lost the engagement ring in the sand.
A couple’s shoot on the beach planned by the man, whose name has not been shared, was supposed to end in a surprise proposal on July 1, according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
But as the couple went about their photoshoot, the man realized the ring was gone and enlisted the help of nearby police officers.
"The gentleman explained that they had been taking photos in different places along the beach and had gotten to the last location and realized the ring had fallen out of his pocket," the police department wrote on Facebook.
Patrolmen Sean Owens, Zachary Stashick and John Lively began searching the beach for the ring, eventually recruiting patrolman Shon McCluskey and K9 Goggles, but the group had no luck.
However, a “local community member” overheard about the search, brought out his metal detector and was able to locate the ring.
The man continued the proposal and popped the question. His girlfriend said "yes."
