    Meta Targets Content Moderators in Latest Round of Layoffs: Report

    Employees fear that the lack of regulatory staff will jeopardize Facebook's ability to identify misinformation.

    Nick Gallagher
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Meta, Facebook's parent company, will begin issuing a new round of layoffs that will target employees responsible for content moderation, company policies, and regulatory disputes, the Washington Post reported.

    Meta will reportedly cut roughly 6,000 nontechnical positions as part of a larger effort to scale back a total of 21,000 roles. A source told the Post that affected employees would be notified on Wednesday.

    The layoffs raised fears that the lack of regulatory staff would jeopardize Facebook's ability to identify misinformation, including Russian influence campaigns that have flooded the site since the start of the war in Ukraine.

    The Post said at least six former and current employees warned that cutting staffers who work on safety issues could hurt the company's ability to deal with geopolitical threats, especially in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election.

    Layoffs have cascaded across the tech sector in recent months: Amazon said it would cut 9,000 jobs in March alone. Nearly 200,000 tech jobs have been eliminated so far this year, according to the independent database Layoffs.fyi.

    For his part, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in March that the company was cutting staff "in the service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance."

    Last month, the New York Times reported that Meta employees were experiencing a "morale crisis," partly because the company has continued to cut jobs even as top executives receive bonuses, including one valued at over $940,000.

    The social media giant also continues to funnel money into its risky metaverse strategy, investing $13.7 billion into its Reality Labs VR division last year.

