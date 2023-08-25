Messy Apartment Set Off Hammer-Wielding Roommate Who Killed Mother and Attacked Kids: DA - The Messenger
Messy Apartment Set Off Hammer-Wielding Roommate Who Killed Mother and Attacked Kids: DA

The woman's 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter are likely to die, prosecutors said

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
A woman in Brooklyn was killed and her two young children were critically injured after being attacked by a hammer. Getty Images

The man who allegedly killed a New York City woman and put her two young children in critical condition by attacking them with a hammer was incensed over the living conditions of the apartment they all shared, prosecutors alleged Thursday.

Liyong Ye, 47, occupied one room of the three-room Brooklyn apartment with his 9-year-old son while the mother, 43-year-old Zhou Zhou, lived in another room with her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. A single person lived in the third room.

According to a report by the New York Post, prosecutors at Ye’s arraignment claimed he blamed the family for the messiness of the apartment’s kitchen and bathroom and had complained to the third roommate in the weeks prior to the alleged attack.

Ye asked the third roommate on Wednesday to pick up his son from school, allowing him to allegedly carry out the attack, prosecutors said. The roommate later returned home and found Ye covered in blood and holding a hammer, while the three victims were on the floor of the apartment.

Zhou was pronounced dead at a local hospital with severe head trauma, while the two children continue to fight for their lives. However, Assistant District Attorney Tziyonah Langsam said Thursday that they are also likely to die, according to the Post.

Ye was arrested as he attempted to leave the building after the alleged attack.

He is being held without bail.

