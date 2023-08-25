Messy Apartment Set Off Hammer-Wielding Roommate Who Killed Mother and Attacked Kids: DA

The man who allegedly killed a New York City woman and put her two young children in critical condition by attacking them with a hammer was incensed over the living conditions of the apartment they all shared, prosecutors alleged Thursday.
Liyong Ye, 47, occupied one room of the three-room Brooklyn apartment with his 9-year-old son while the mother, 43-year-old Zhou Zhou, lived in another room with her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. A single person lived in the third room.
According to a report by the New York Post, prosecutors at Ye’s arraignment claimed he blamed the family for the messiness of the apartment’s kitchen and bathroom and had complained to the third roommate in the weeks prior to the alleged attack.
Ye asked the third roommate on Wednesday to pick up his son from school, allowing him to allegedly carry out the attack, prosecutors said. The roommate later returned home and found Ye covered in blood and holding a hammer, while the three victims were on the floor of the apartment.
Zhou was pronounced dead at a local hospital with severe head trauma, while the two children continue to fight for their lives. However, Assistant District Attorney Tziyonah Langsam said Thursday that they are also likely to die, according to the Post.
Ye was arrested as he attempted to leave the building after the alleged attack.
He is being held without bail.
- Mother Killed and 2 Children Critically Hurt in Hammer Attack at Their NYC Home
- Husband of NYC Hammer Attack Victim Apologizes to Wife in Heartbreaking Tribute
- Young Victim in NYC Hammer Attack Suffered Gruesome Head Wounds, Photos Show
- Bodycam Captures Hammer Attack on Connecticut Police Officer
- Louisiana Man on Parole after Killing Man with Hammer Uses Hammer to Rob Store
- Florida Woman Accused of Killing Roommate Poured Mountain Dew on Herself To Erase DNA: Police
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews