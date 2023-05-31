Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit Deal Scores 7.1 on The Messenger Scale 

The Messenger; Saul Loeb/ Getty Images

The Messenger Scale measures the magnitude of any singular news event, just as the Richter scale does for earthquakes. It assigns a simple 1-10 number based on input from our panel of more than 80 "news seismologists" from the worlds of politics, policy, law, history, academia and media. They come from across the entire political spectrum in order to provide readers with a balanced response to major news events.

(You can read more about The Messenger Scale by going here.)

Our expert panel gave the Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal a 7.1 out of 10.

What happened?

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a two-year deal on Saturday to raise the debt ceiling, sparing the U.S. from its first-ever default – if Congress can swiftly pass Biden and McCarthy’s deal.

The deal would suspend the debt ceiling, which is the upper limit on the amount that the U.S. is allowed to borrow, for two years, saving the country from the possibility of default. It would also institute cuts and caps on federal spending, especially in non-defense parts of the budget like public health and scientific research. Leaders in both parties are now hustling to sell the deal to their members fast as the risk of default is imminent.

The context:

In terms of policy, it is crucial for lawmakers to raise the debt limit before the U.S. defaults on its credit. Many Republicans believe threatening to not raise the debt ceiling is one of the only bargaining tools they have to curb spending, however. And with the current deal, they may achieve (temporary) wins in trimming the federal budget. The national debt currently stands at an unprecedented $31.4 trillion.

Politically speaking, leaders from both parties desperately want to usher the deal across the finish line this week with minimal disruption– a job that gets harder every hour as criticism begins to mount on both the right and the left.

What are the experts saying?

Obviously raising the debt ceiling is clutch in keeping our economy and nation running. It also symbolizes the most basic form of bipartisanship needed to keep our country running as a whole. Patricia Taft, political pundit and great-granddaughter of President William Howard Taft

OMG if it fails. Former Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.)

Blow it and you blow the world’s economy. Talk about havoc, this is it knocking at the door. John Dean, former Nixon White House counsel

Politically, the deal averts a huge and risky obstacle to President Biden just as re-election gears up. And Trump is desperately looking for chaos—economically especially—which any deal would avoid. A large group of Republicans siding with Biden on something this big also undermines the right-wing narrative about both competence and ideology. David Pepper, former chairman of the Ohio Democratic party

Result is still unknown. Big issue now is how many votes Dems deliver in the House. They blew up the debt, they should have to walk the plank and vote to raise the ceiling. Stephen Moore, distinguished fellow at the Heritage Foundation

Averting a made up crisis—it already feels like old news. Kalee Kreider, <em>president of Ridgely Walsh and former aide to Al Gore</em>

This is essentially a biannual budget deal , which is significant when White House and at least one House are split. [...] McCarthy seems to have come to understand that that really wasn't a viable option for him, threats notwithstanding. Richard Tofel, consultant at Gallatin Advisory and former president of ProPublica

What’s next?

The House is expected to vote on the deal by Wednesday evening. Senate action is expected around June 5, the date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said is when the U.S. will run out of money to pay its bills.

To compare:

Our three previous highest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: 9.8

Trump’s indictment in New York: 7.2

Trump says he'd pardon a 'large portion of Jan. 6 rioters: 6.5

Our three lowest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign announcement snafu on Twitter: 4.2

Comer releases Biden family probe update without showing link to president: 3.8

Trump's lawyers request a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland: 3.6

Our ‘news seismologists’: Allan Lichtman, Allison Gill, Andrew McCarthy, Andrew Weissmann, Anthony Coley, Arun Chaudhary, Barbara Perry, Becky Bond, Brendan Buck, Carah Ong Whaley, Carol Browner, Carolyn Maloney, Charlie Cook, Chris Frates, Chris Shays, Dan Schnur, David S. Bernstein, David Doniger, David Cay Johnston, David Litt, David McIntosh, David Pepper, David Tamasi, David Weinstein, Edwin Chen, Eric Wilson, Fred Upton, Gilda Daniels, Gordon Sondland, Gwenda Blair, Isaac Saul, Javed Ali, Jay Hakes, Jed Shugerman, Jeffrey Engel, Jeff Roe, Jeff Smith, Jenna Lowenstein, Jennifer Mercieca, Jesse Ferguson, Jim Messina, Joe Trippi, John Q. Barrett, John Dean, John Fleming, Julie Myers Wood, Kalee Kreider, Keith Appell, Ken Spain, Laura Smith, Lilliana Mason, Mark Zaid, Mary Bono, Matthew Rhodes-Purdy, Michael Czin, Michael Podhorzer, Michael Toner, Michael Vachon, Mindy Finn, Noah Bookbinder, Patricia Taft, Patrick Cotter, Patti Solis Doyle, Paul Rosenzweig, Philip Allen Lacovara, PJ Crowley, Randall Samborn, Reed Galen, Richard Tofel, Rick Boucher, Rick Wilson, Robert Luskin, Rodell Mollineau, Sam Martin, Sam Nunberg, Sarah Longwell, Sean Spicer, Shannon O’Brien, Stephen Moore, Steven Groves, Susan Liebell, Ty Cobb, and William Jeffress.

*The following individuals have all agreed to receive and share responses to this question: On a scale of 1-10, how much do you think this event matters?

Respondents for this survey are in bold.