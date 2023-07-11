Warning Found on Body of Missing Mexican Journalist: ‘Don’t Mess With the Family’ (Exclusive)

In the days following the death of a Mexican journalist whose body was discovered along with two undisclosed messages, colleagues have revealed one of the messages carried an eerie warning.



Despite the danger, Luis Martín Sánchez Íñiguez, 59, returned to his lifelong passion for reporting the news after a stint working for the government.

Investigators found two messages attached to his chest, but have not officially revealed to the public what they said.

“Unofficially, I was told by journalists from the region that one of the messages said, ‘You can write about anything you like, but don't mess with the family,’” Jan-Albert Hootsen, the Mexico representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, told The Messenger.

“The fact that there were messages left with his body, that's a very common practice for organized crime in Mexico.”

It’s unclear whether the “family” refers to an actual family related to politicians or power brokers in the region, or organized crime, Hootsen said.

“Many journalists are scared, but journalism is what they know how to do best,” said Hootsen. “He covered a lot of politics. Some of his stories did not carry a byline. Other stories did.”

Sánchez Íñiguez was a reporter with La Jornada and disappeared on Wednesday, July 5. His body was found in the village of El Ahacate in the western state of Nayarit 3 days later, according to Mexico’s state department.

There's a significant presence of organized crime, or cartels, in Nayarit, a neighboring state of Sinaloa and Sonora, which belongs to a main thoroughfare for drug trafficking to the United States.

Data from Reporters Without Borders shows that at least 80 journalists have been murdered in Mexico in the last decade. Many of those victims were targets for their reporting on corruption or drug cartel activity.

Mexico is the most violent country for the press in the Western Hemisphere, according to research conducted by The Committee to Protect Journalists and partnering organizations.

“Last year alone, it was the second-deadliest country in the world only after Ukraine, which obviously is currently in an extraordinary situation of conventional open warfare,” Hootsen said. “It is also the country with the highest number of disappeared journalists in the world.”

Last week, two people who worked with Sánchez Íñiguez at the state prosecutor’s office disappeared, Hootsen said, but they were found safely and returned to their families.

While journalists and activists wait for the government to release details about Sánchez Íñiguez's death, many of them across the country have organized protests.

“It is to demand justice,” Hootsen said, who attended a march in front of the Ministry of the Interior in Mexico City Monday night.

Earlier this year, photojournalist José Ramiro Araujo was killed in the northern state of Baja California in February. La Jornada reported that at least four other people have also been murdered in 2023 so far.

“[Journalism] is their calling, it's what they have always done. And they believe that this reality that they're dealing with is simply something that they'll have to fight through,” Hootsen said.

“Despite all the trauma, the fear that they might have, the violence that they might face, it's just a matter of doing what they know how to do best.”



