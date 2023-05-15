Mercenary Boss Offered to Reveal Russian Positions to Barter for Bakhmut: Report

The head of the Wagner mercenary group of fighters battling in Ukraine on Russia's behalf offered to reveal Russian troop positions if Ukrainians would back off the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to military intelligence leaks.
Yevgeny Prigozhin make the offer repeatedly, beginning in January, to his contacts in Ukraine's military intelligence directorate in a desperate bid to take control of the battered city, according to the leaked documents obtained by The Washington Post.
Kyiv didn't utilize the information with a plan to attack the exposed troops because officials didn't trust that Prigozhin would stick to his bargain, according to sources.
The intelligence was among a trove of secrets shared in the U.S. with the online gaming chat community Discord.
- Russia Threatens Wagner Boss With Treason If He Pulls Out of Bakhmut
- Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin? The bloodsoaked rise of a key figure in Putin’s Ukraine war
- How Ukraine Got So Good at Shooting Down Russian Missiles
- Ukraine Downs Drones, Missiles in Overnight Russian Attack
- Ukraine War in Data: The battle for Bakhmut, by the numbers
Jack Teixeira, 21, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested last month in connection with the leak.
He has been charged with unauthorized "significant" disclosures of classified national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act. If convicted, Teixeira could face up to 25 years in prison.
The newly exposed leak is the latest evidence of Prighozhin's desperation — and fury amid some of the bloodiest fighting of the hard-fought war.
Earlier this month Prigozhin, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, threatened to abandon the Bakhmut battle with his fighters unless they were given far more ammunition and other resources.
He issued his screed on video amid the corpses of his men as he blamed top Russian defense chiefs for losses suffered by his fighters. Those responsible would go to hell, Prigozhin shouted.
The Kremlin did not respond to a request from the Post to comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews