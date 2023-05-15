The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mercenary Boss Offered to Reveal Russian Positions to Barter for Bakhmut: Report

    In desperate bid for victory in eastern city, Yevgeny Prigozhin offered to trade intel on Russian troop locations

    Published |Updated
    Mary Papenfuss
    Getty Images

    The head of the Wagner mercenary group of fighters battling in Ukraine on Russia's behalf offered to reveal Russian troop positions if Ukrainians would back off the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to military intelligence leaks.

    Yevgeny Prigozhin make the offer repeatedly, beginning in January, to his contacts in Ukraine's military intelligence directorate in a desperate bid to take control of the battered city, according to the leaked documents obtained by The Washington Post.

    Kyiv didn't utilize the information with a plan to attack the exposed troops because officials didn't trust that Prigozhin would stick to his bargain, according to sources.

    The intelligence was among a trove of secrets shared in the U.S. with the online gaming chat community Discord.

    Jack Teixeira, 21, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested last month in connection with the leak.

    He has been charged with unauthorized "significant" disclosures of classified national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act. If convicted, Teixeira could face up to 25 years in prison.

    The newly exposed leak is the latest evidence of Prighozhin's desperation — and fury amid some of the bloodiest fighting of the hard-fought war.

    Earlier this month Prigozhin, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, threatened to abandon the Bakhmut battle with his fighters unless they were given far more ammunition and other resources.

    He issued his screed on video amid the corpses of his men as he blamed top Russian defense chiefs for losses suffered by his fighters. Those responsible would go to hell, Prigozhin shouted.

    The Kremlin did not respond to a request from the Post to comment.

