Mental Health Hospitalizations Surged Among Teen Girls During Pandemic - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Mental Health Hospitalizations Surged Among Teen Girls During Pandemic

The increase was driven by suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior and self-harm, the author of a newly released study said

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The second year of the coronavirus pandemic brought a sharp rise in teenage girls visiting hospital emergency departments, according to a new study released Wednesday.

Researchers found a 22% increase in adolescent girls, ages 13 to 17, needing help with a mental health emergency between March 2021 and March 2022, compared to before the pandemic began in 2020.

Patients presented with a variety of concerns, including eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.

"I was especially concerned that it was driven by suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior and self-harm," study author Lindsay Overhage, a doctoral candidate at Harvard Medical School's Department of Health Care Policy, told The New York Times.

Read More
A teenage girl speaks with a doctor in a hospital emergency room
Getty Images

The study showed a drop in the number of teenage boys needing emergency mental health help, but did not explain exactly why that was the case.

"One of the most concerning findings was the dramatic increase in the number of adolescents waiting multiple days in the emergency room before being admitted to facilities that can provide the level of treatment they need," said Harvard Medical School professor Haiden Huskamp.

Researchers found a 76% increase of patients waiting in "prolonged boarding" before an inpatient psychiatric stay and said this showed that interventions are needed to increase bed capacity and take pressure off emergency rooms.

The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, looked at 4.1 million commercial health insurance enrollees aged 5-17, so did not include those not on insurance or using Medicaid.

The CDC reported in February 2023 that teenage girls across the United States were experiencing "increased sadness and violence."

Nearly three in five girls told the organization they felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021.

"High school should be a time for trailblazing, not trauma. These data show our kids need far more support to cope, hope, and thrive," Dr. Debra Houry, CDC's Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science, said at the time. "Proven school prevention programs can offer teens a vital lifeline in these growing waves of trauma."

The new report's authors noted that the country's mental health system has been under stress for some time and that the pandemic put extra stress on an entire generation of young people.

Researchers note that for children in crisis now, there are "promising treatments" that might reduce the need for admissions and which can be delivered in emergency departments, in person or using telemedicine.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.