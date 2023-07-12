Mental Health Hospitalizations Surged Among Teen Girls During Pandemic

The second year of the coronavirus pandemic brought a sharp rise in teenage girls visiting hospital emergency departments, according to a new study released Wednesday.

Researchers found a 22% increase in adolescent girls, ages 13 to 17, needing help with a mental health emergency between March 2021 and March 2022, compared to before the pandemic began in 2020.

Patients presented with a variety of concerns, including eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.

"I was especially concerned that it was driven by suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior and self-harm," study author Lindsay Overhage, a doctoral candidate at Harvard Medical School's Department of Health Care Policy, told The New York Times.

The study showed a drop in the number of teenage boys needing emergency mental health help, but did not explain exactly why that was the case.

"One of the most concerning findings was the dramatic increase in the number of adolescents waiting multiple days in the emergency room before being admitted to facilities that can provide the level of treatment they need," said Harvard Medical School professor Haiden Huskamp.

Researchers found a 76% increase of patients waiting in "prolonged boarding" before an inpatient psychiatric stay and said this showed that interventions are needed to increase bed capacity and take pressure off emergency rooms.

The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, looked at 4.1 million commercial health insurance enrollees aged 5-17, so did not include those not on insurance or using Medicaid.

The CDC reported in February 2023 that teenage girls across the United States were experiencing "increased sadness and violence."

Nearly three in five girls told the organization they felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021.

"High school should be a time for trailblazing, not trauma. These data show our kids need far more support to cope, hope, and thrive," Dr. Debra Houry, CDC's Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science, said at the time. "Proven school prevention programs can offer teens a vital lifeline in these growing waves of trauma."

The new report's authors noted that the country's mental health system has been under stress for some time and that the pandemic put extra stress on an entire generation of young people.

Researchers note that for children in crisis now, there are "promising treatments" that might reduce the need for admissions and which can be delivered in emergency departments, in person or using telemedicine.