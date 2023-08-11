Menstruating Teen Dies After Forced to Sleep in ‘Period Hut’ Over Sanitary Concerns - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Menstruating Teen Dies After Forced to Sleep in ‘Period Hut’ Over Sanitary Concerns

Chhaupadi is an ancient ritual that calls for the banishment of young girls while they’re on their periods

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nepalese villager Chandrakal Nepali prepares her bedding inside a “chhaupadi house” in the village of Achham, some 800kms west of Kathmandu on November 23, 2011.PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images

A 16-year-old Nepali girl died earlier this week after a snake bit her while she was sleeping in a "period hut," The Guardian reported

The death of Anita Chand marks the first known instance in four years that a girl died due to chhaupadi, an ancient ritual still practiced in some parts of the world that calls for the banishment of young girls while they’re menstruating. The practice stems from the false belief that women who are menstruating are unclean or unsanitary. 

“We are working to end this practice but still [have] lots to do,” said Bina Bhatta, vice‑chairperson of Pancheshwar rural municipality in the Baitadi district, according to The Guardian.

Read More

Chhaupadi has been illegal in Nepal since 2005. Those found guilty of banning a girl to a period hut face a fine and up to three months in prison. 

Period huts are known to be dangerous, particularly for young girls. In addition to the possibility of wildlife like snakes, they face an increased risk of physical assault or even suffocation due to lack of ventilation, as most period huts don't have windows, NPR reported.

The last known case of a death caused by chhaupadi was in 2019, when 21-year-old Parbadi Buda Rawat, also of Nepal, died by suffocation after she lit a fire in her hut to stay warm. Her brother-in-law was arrested in that case.

Since Rawat’s death, organizers working to end the stigma against periods have destroyed thousands of huts, The Guardian reported. 

“After Parwati’s death, we destroyed more than 7,000 period huts in the area,” organizer Pashupati Kunwar said. “People were getting information about menstruation and [the] law.”

Police in Nepal are now investigating Chand’s death. Her parents have said she was not even on her period when she died.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.