Men To Compete in Artistic Swimming at the Olympics for the First Time
The United States, Japan, Germany, and China all have male swimmers at the world championship level
Men will be eligible to compete in artistic swimming (formerly synchronized swimming) for the first time at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Men have been competing at lower levels of synchronized swimming for decades but previously never had the chance to participate in the Olympics.
Each team is allowed to have two men. However, men are only eligible for the team events. While some countries may not have a male competitor, there are some prospects. The United States, Japan, Germany, and China all have male swimmers at the world championship level. Spain and Italy also have highly ranked competitors.
Adam Andrasko, the head of USA Artistic Swimming, told the Associated Press that there are about 100 men participating in the sport nationwide. Just four years ago, there were only 25.
- Dolly Parton Covers Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ for 2024 Summer Olympics
- Sports Betting Company Offering Wagers on Special Olympics Events
- Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Wife Meghan Are Expecting Their First Baby
- Diver Resorts to OnlyFans Account To Pay For 2024 Summer Olympics Training
- Michael Phelps’ Last Solo Swimming Record Falls
"There aren't a lot of countries with strong males," Andrasko told the AP "So you might not see a lot of males swimming in the Olympics. I'm concerned it goes to the Olympic Games and we don't see a male participating. I definitely have that fear."
Despite the historic decision, many men lack the flexibility needed to compete at the top levels of the sport, Andrasko explained.
Bill May, an artistic swimmer who came out of retirement for the chance to compete at the Olympics, was one of the first men to compete in synchronized swimming when it was added to the World Aquatics Championships in 2015.
"There has always been that misconception that it's a female-only sport, or that it's for wimps, or that it's not a difficult sport," May told the the outlet. "Anyone that has anything negative to say about the sport — boy, female, anyone. Just try it and you'll know it's the most difficult sport in the world."
