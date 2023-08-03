Men Switched at Birth Discover Their True Identities at Age 65

Two Boston residents discovered they were switched at birth after taking DNA tests two years ago. The men, now both 67, had been unintentionally swapped at a rural Canadian hospital.

The switch has caused the men great pain and uncertainty as they attempt to rethink the truths they have known for nearly seven decades.

Richard Beauvais grew up thinking he was "half French and half Native American," or Métis. Before his discovery, his daughter told him he should take a DNA test to see what kind of Indigenous history was in the family. His results yielded mystery: he was Ashkenazi Jewish, Ukranian, and Polish.

Beauvais chalked it up to a mistake with the test and resumed his everyday life as a commercial fisherman.

A few provinces over, a family member of Eddy Ambrose took the same DNA test. Ambrose and his family thought he was of Ukrainian origin. He grew up eating Ukrainian food, attending Ukrainian church services, and singing Ukrainian songs. His DNA test revealed he was Métis.

The two men lead different lives than they were born to, ultimately causing one to struggle for what could have been the other one’s burden.

Beauvais told The New York Times that he had a difficult childhood made worse by Canada’s old and radically changed policies against Indigenous people.

Meanwhile, Ambrose said he lived a more carefree upbringing in the Ukrainian Catholic community.

The men contacted each other through the DNA test site, and the truth began to unearth itself. After several phone calls and other lines of communication between the men and their families, the two realized that they were switched at birth.

Beauvais told The New York Times he began the first phone call with a joke to lighten the mood. He said the Beauvais parents must have "looked at the two babies, took the cute one, and left the ugly one behind."

After the discomfort subsided, the pair admitted that if they were the only two who knew this truth, they would keep it to themselves and leave their truth a secret.

But as time has passed, Ambrose has embraced his Métis culture by reconnecting with a sister he hadn't known and has taken part in Métis traditions like beadwork. He even claims he wants to be recognized as a Métis — admittedly partially because he wants his grandchildren to qualify for relevant grants.

Beauvais, who ended up in foster care, said he would not change a thing about how he grew up.

"If I could go back today into that hospital room and switch, I wouldn't do it because I got two beautiful daughters, a beautiful wife, three beautiful granddaughters," he told The New York Times. "Sure, you would have that with somebody different. But it wouldn't be those kids or that wife."

Contrary to Ambrose, Beauvais has yet to dive into his original Ukrainian heritage and said he will always be Native in his mind.

"I'm 67 years old, and all of a sudden, I'm Ukrainian," Beauvais told The Times. "I’ve never been around Ukrainian people."