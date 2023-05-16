Memorial Day Travel Expected to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels With 42 Million in Air and on Highways

Americans planning to travel over Memorial Day should be prepared for pre-pandemic levels of crowds, according to AAA.

The nonprofit released its travel forecast for the unofficial start of summer, saying it’s expecting the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, and the busiest at airports since 2005.

“More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.



“This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”



AAA is predicting 42.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday. That’s nearly three million more than last year, and a preview of what’s expected to be a busy summer on the roads and in the skies.

With gas prices down about $1 from this time last year, AAA predicts more than 37 million Americans to hit the road for the holiday weekend. Friday, May 26, is expected to bring the heaviest traffic, according to data from INRIX provided to AAA.

The summer kick-off will be a major stress test for the airline industry, which continues to suffer from pandemic-induced staffing shortages. Operational meltdowns triggered by weather during the holidays compounded problems for travelers.

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg told AARP last week that the federal government will be watching closely, and urged airlines to be transparent with customers when they are facing delays.

