Members of Congress to Tour Parkland Shooting Site Ahead of School’s Demolition

Members of Congress are set to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland next week, ahead of the school's demolition.

The high school was the scene of a mass shooting in 2018, which resulted in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members.

The bipartisan visit will be led by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Florida, on Aug. 4. He is an almnus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He invited all members of Congress to join him, "so they can witness the aftermath of a school shooting & the horrific impact it’s had on our community in Parkland," he wrote in a tweet.