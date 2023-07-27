Members of Congress to Tour Parkland Shooting Site Ahead of School’s Demolition - The Messenger
Members of Congress to Tour Parkland Shooting Site Ahead of School’s Demolition

The bipartisan visit will be led by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who is an alumnus of the school

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Members of Congress will tour Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida before it is demolished.RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images

Members of Congress are set to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland next week, ahead of the school's demolition.

The high school was the scene of a mass shooting in 2018, which resulted in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members.

The bipartisan visit will be led by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Florida, on Aug. 4. He is an almnus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He invited all members of Congress to join him, "so they can witness the aftermath of a school shooting & the horrific impact it’s had on our community in Parkland," he wrote in a tweet.

