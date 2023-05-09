Melania Backs Husband’s Run, Says He’ll Lead with ‘Love and Strength’

Donald Trump can lead the U.S. to “greatness and prosperity,” his wife, Melania Trump, said in an interview expressing her support for his 2024 White House run.

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” the former first lady told Fox News Digital in an interview published Tuesday.

She said her husband will lead with “love and strength” if he’s elected again.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said.

Melania Trump previously told Breitbart News shortly after her husband's November campaign announcement that she supported his decision to run, although she didn't appear at his formal campaign announcement last fall at Mar-a-Lago.

If Melania Trump has the “privilege” to serve as first lady again, she said she’d keep her focus on initiatives that affect children that she's already involved in. She founded Fostering the Future after leaving the White House, a group that provides scholarships to kids aging out of the foster care system.

“My goal would be to ensure that every child has the support and resources they need to reach their full potential,” she said.