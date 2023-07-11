Meghan McCain Says Era of ‘Believe Women’ is Over in Defense of Jonah Hill

Former talk show co-host Meghan McCain has voiced her strong disagreement with professional surfer Sarah Brady's allegations of emotional abuse against her former boyfriend, Jonah Hill. McCain aired her thoughts in her column for the Daily Mail.

McCain, formerly a part of the panel of hosts on daytime talk show 'The View,' urged readers of her column to "review the evidence" before passing judgement on Hill.

This follows the alleged texts from Hill to his former girlfriend being posted on Brady's Instagram account this week.

Meghan McCain attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"And remember - the era of the blanket 'believe women' mantra is over. Or, at least, I hope it is," McCain wrote, preceding her critique of Brady's posts.

"Brady is acting like a martyr. She claims she released the private texts as a 'warning to all girls' and called on Hill's friends to 'hold him accountable'," McCain noted. "I'm not sure what that means, but it sure sounds threatening. Does she want him excluded from the entertainment industry, his career ruined, his reputation destroyed?"

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

McCain suggested that "a few messages released without context" could be misleading. She highlighted Hill's history of poor mental health, anxiety, and panic attacks. She clarified that this "doesn't justify abuse," but reminded readers that "there are usually two sides to every story."

She expressed her opinion that, after reading the released texts from Brady, she doesn't believe Hill "sounds anything like the monster his ex portrays him to be," and that she thinks Brady's actions were "terribly unfair."

"Good for him," McCain wrote. "In this day and age, a man asking a female partner to practice modesty and restraint is automatically interpreted as misogyny."

The messages released by Brady included an alleged list of "boundaries" imposed by Hill. They reportedly instructed her not to surf with men, maintain "boundaryless inappropriate friendships" with men, post pictures of herself in a bathing suit, post sexual pictures, or have friendships with women who "are in unstable places and from your wild recent past."

McCain posed a question to her readers: "If these roles were reversed and Brady was asking Hill to avoid hanging out with other women or with men she didn't like, would she be considered an 'abuser'?" She then answered, "I doubt it."

She said she doesn't "condemn" men for "telling their partners what they want," and stated that women "generally encourage the men in their lives to communicate and avoid harboring bitter feelings."

While advocating for Hill, McCain also clarified that she wasn't going to "defend everything Hill allegedly said."

"Cursing at a partner – whether over text or in-person – can be intimidating and cruel," McCain wrote. "But does that make him a villain? An emotional abuser deserving of ridicule and punishment?"

She also accused Brady of being "manipulative" for the timing of her release of the texts – shortly after Hill and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, welcomed their first child. Brady had stated on Instagram that this timing was intentional so the couple "were like physically not impacted" by her sharing the texts, and so Millar "could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby."

"In the post-#MeToo era, we have hopefully learned to be wary of cherry-picked allegations and one-sided stories – especially when they seem to be weaponized," McCain concluded. "No one should be judged unfairly. Maybe we'll learn more that'll convince me to change my opinion about Jonah Hill. But I say we give him the benefit of the doubt. If we've learned anything in this post-#MeToo era, it is that everyone deserves to be considered 'innocent until proven guilty' in the court of public opinion."