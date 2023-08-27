‘Mega Talent’ Fighter Pilot Famous for Dog Fighting Killed In Mid-Air Collision, Ukraine Military Says

The Ukrainian military is mourning the loss of a top-talent fighter pilot, who was among three airmen who died in a mid-air collision on Friday in Zhytomyr Oblast, located west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Andrii Pilshchykov and the other two airmen died when two combat L-39 training aircraft collided, according to The Guardian. The Ukrainian Air Force said that nothing indicates that Russians were involved in the incident, but investigators are looking into potential causes that led to the crash.

Pilshchykov rose to popularity when he started taking part in dogfights over Kyiv earlier on in Russia’s war in Ukraine that began February 2022, according to BBC News. Dogfighting is an aerial battle between fighter planes carried out at close range as pilots try to out-maneuver each other with aerobatic moves.

The Ukrainian military said that Pilshchykov, who flew under the call sign “Juice,” had “mega knowledge and talent” and called the airmen’s deaths “painful and irreparable.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country would “never forget anyone who defended the free skies of Ukraine.”

Melaniya Podolyak, a friend of Pilshchykov, who also confirmed his death, posted a picture of his air force badge on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to BBC News.

Pilshchykov was one of the two pilots who lobbied for the F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine when he met with U.S. lawmakers a year ago. Last week, the U.S. approved the request to send 42 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots are yet to learn how to fly them before receiving the aircrafts possibly by early 2024.

"A year ago in the USA, Andrii met with American government officials, brought up the urgent needs of the Air Force, was in constant contact with Californian pilots, and was the main driver of an advocacy group promoting many decisions on the F-16s [supply]," said Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, according to BBC News.

Ihnat continued: "During the war, he gave dozens of interviews to Western media because he knew English well, and the most important was the topic of conversation: what can and should be talked about for Ukraine! You can't even imagine how he wanted to fly on an F-16... but now that American planes are actually on the horizon, he will not fly them.”

The late famous pilot spoke with BBC News last year about the pressure he felt as a MiG-29 fighter pilot who is trying to intercept fatal weapons before they hit targets. His remarks to the news website came at a time when Russia launched hundreds of cruise missiles and drones against Ukraine.

"Intercepting the cruise missiles, your mission is to save the lives on the ground, to save the city. If you are not able, it's a terrible feeling that somebody will die. Somebody will die in minutes and you didn't prevent that," he told the news website at the time.