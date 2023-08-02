Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $1.35 Billion for Friday’s Drawing

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has risen to an eye-popping $1.35 billion after no one matched all of the numbers during Tuesday night's drawing

The top prize is now the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The cash option is an estimated $659.5 million before taxes.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

The drawing did have several million-dollar winners.

Seven tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold in California (two), Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. One of those sold in Texas is worth $4 million because it was purchased with the optional Megaplier.

The jackpot has gone through 30 drawings since the last winner was drawn in New York on April 18th.

The largest jackpot this year was just under $1.35 billion and was won in Maine on January 13. That was the second-largest prize awarded in Mega Millions history at the time.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is about 1 in 300 million.

A Powerball player in Los Angeles hit the big ticket $1.08 billion jackpot last month, taking home the third-largest prize in that game’s history.