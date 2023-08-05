Mega Millions’ Jackpot Could Surpass $1.537 Billion in Tuesday’s Drawing - The Messenger
Mega Millions’ Jackpot Could Surpass $1.537 Billion in Tuesday’s Drawing

The amount would be a record for Mega Millions; Powerball holds the jackpot title of $2.04 billion

Published
Mark Moore
It's still growing. 

The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday could potentially break the jackpot record of $1.537 billion set in 2018 after no ticket matched all six numbers Friday night. 

As of now, the winnings increase to $1.55 billion - or $757.2 million in cash, if you prefer.

"With enthusiastic players across the country, many of whom are newcomers to the game, it is indeed likely that there will be a new record Mega Millions jackpot. However, we won’t know for sure until we get closer to Tuesday’s drawing; at this level, jackpots are hard to predict with complete accuracy," the lottery said in a statement Saturday morning. 

Friday's numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, with Mega Ball 20.

While no one hit the jackpot, some got a nice payday.

A Mega Millions ticket
A Mega Millions ticket.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Two tickets sold in Michigan and Tennessee won $2 million each after matching the five numbers and the Megaplier, which is available in some states for an additional $1. 

Seven tickets sold in Louisiana, Missousi, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas hit for $1 million each after matching the first five numbers, the lottery said. 

No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot in the 31 drawings since April 18.

Powerball holds the record for largest jackpot ever - $2.04 billion in California in 2022.

