Mega Millions’ Jackpot Could Surpass $1.537 Billion in Tuesday’s Drawing
The amount would be a record for Mega Millions; Powerball holds the jackpot title of $2.04 billion
It's still growing.
The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday could potentially break the jackpot record of $1.537 billion set in 2018 after no ticket matched all six numbers Friday night.
As of now, the winnings increase to $1.55 billion - or $757.2 million in cash, if you prefer.
"With enthusiastic players across the country, many of whom are newcomers to the game, it is indeed likely that there will be a new record Mega Millions jackpot. However, we won’t know for sure until we get closer to Tuesday’s drawing; at this level, jackpots are hard to predict with complete accuracy," the lottery said in a statement Saturday morning.
Friday's numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, with Mega Ball 20.
While no one hit the jackpot, some got a nice payday.
Two tickets sold in Michigan and Tennessee won $2 million each after matching the five numbers and the Megaplier, which is available in some states for an additional $1.
Seven tickets sold in Louisiana, Missousi, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas hit for $1 million each after matching the first five numbers, the lottery said.
No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot in the 31 drawings since April 18.
Powerball holds the record for largest jackpot ever - $2.04 billion in California in 2022.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews