Mega Millions Hits $640 Million, One of the Highest Jackpots Ever for Lottery Game - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Mega Millions Hits $640 Million, One of the Highest Jackpots Ever for Lottery Game

Though Friday night's numbers didn’t add up to a nine-figure jackpot for anyone, some still came out winners

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Mega Millions jackpot swelled to an estimated annuitized $640 million — the seventh-largest sum in the game’s history — after Friday night’s drawing failed to produce a winner for the top prize.

The numbers drawn Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51 and 66, with a gold Mega Ball number of 15.

Though those numbers didn’t add up to a nine-figure jackpot for anyone, some still came out winners.

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
Read More

Four tickets matched all five white ball numbers: two in California, and one each in North Carolina and South Carolina. 

The California and North Carolina tickets were good for $1 million each, while the South Carolina ticket was worth $2 million because it was bought with an optional multiplier.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown largely alongside Powerball’s top prize, which sat at $875 million as of Saturday morning. That makes the current combined value of the two games’ jackpots an eye-popping $1.515 billion.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. The game is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A jackpot winner can elect to take the full $640 million over 29 annual installments or a lump sum that, as of Saturday, stood at an estimated $328 million.

But first, someone needs to beat the very long odds of 1 in 302,575,350, which make it far more likely to get struck by lightning, killed by a meteor or bitten by a shark — itself a very rare occurrence.

And, as with Powerball, the only way to increase your odds of winning, even slightly, is to buy more tickets.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.