Mega Millions Dreams: A Guide to What You Could Afford With $1.05 Billion

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated annuitized $1.05 billion after another drawing without a top winner on Friday night.

And the bigger the jackpot, the bigger players can afford to dream. The barely-there odds of winning, about 1 in 302,575,350 for Mega Millions, stay the same.

Assuming that just one winner beats the odds in Tuesday night’s drawing and resists the temptation of a $527.9 million lump sum payment, they’ll be due $1.05 billion divided between one immediate installment and 29 more paid annually.

Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

You’d still have to settle up with Uncle Sam — and pay any applicable state taxes to boot — but that figure offers plenty of room for dreaming.

Here’s a look at just some of the things you could, hypothetically, afford to buy with $1.05 billion:

Your Own MLB Franchise (~$1B)

The Miami Marlins logo. Mark Brown/Getty Images

It would take most of the jackpot, but you could reel in the Miami Marlins, valued earlier this year by Forbes at an even $1 billion.

Assessed as the least-expensive franchise in the sport, the Marlins could wind up being a steal; they entered play Saturday at 56-48, and in the thick of the National League wildcard race.

Two Iconic Music Catalogs (~$900M)

Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform in 1995. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It'll cost more than a song — about $900 million more — but you could afford the complete works of not one but two rock legends.

In 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his masters and publishing rights to Sony for a reported $500 million, according to Billboard.

That deal came one year after Bob Dylan brought home between $375 and $400 million for his publishing rights in a deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Jeff Bezos' Superyacht (~$500M)

Koru (left) and Abeona (right), Jeff Bezos' yachts, are seen on June 13, 2023 in Portofino, Italy. Robino Salvatore/GC Images

For about half of the jackpot, you could sail off with Koru, the 417-foot superyacht commissioned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The three-masted schooner was built at a reported cost around $500 million and can accommodate up to 18 guests and 36 crew.

A Subscription to Amazon Prime is not included.

A (Possible) da Vinci Original (~$450M)

A visitor takes a photo of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci at Christie's New York Auction House, November 15, 2017 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Renaissance-era oil painting Salvator Mundi, which depicts Jesus Christ, was sold at auction in 2017 for over $450 million to Saudi prince Badr bin Abdullah, a record for a work of art.

While some experts regard the piece as a work solely created by Leonardo da Vinci, others have disputed that attribution, claiming that it may contain contributions from da Vinci's pupils.

A Taylor Swift Concert — Or Three (~$305M)

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour" in Chicago. Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been the hottest ticket in live music, going for an average cost of $1,605 during a recent three-show run at Chicago's Soldier Field, according to SeatGeek figures cited by U.S. News & World Report.

Removing the initial on-sale and other secondary market sites from consideration means that you could have, theoretically, snapped up every single one of Soldier Field's 63,500 seats for a total cost of about $101 million. If you wanted all three shows all to yourself, it would shake out to about $305 million.

But good luck setting off a small earthquake all by yourself.

A Fleet of Luxury Cars (~$163M)

The Rolls Royce Boat Tail. Rolls Royce

A duPont Registry list of the 25 most expensive cars was topped by the $28 million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

But why stop there? For about $163 million, you could buy one of every car on the list, which also includes machines from Bugatti, Lamborghini and Ferrari.

The Best Mistake Money Can Buy (~$159M)

A rare stamp known as an "Inverted Jenny" is displayed at the World Stamp Show in Manhattan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The most famous misprint in stamp collecting — or, perhaps, any hobby — the "Inverted Jenny" has been highly sought after for more than a century since its erroneous production in 1918.

Only one sheet of 100 stamps made it into circulation, and nearly all have sustained varying levels of wear and tear through the years.

In 2018, one stamp that had seen limited exposure to light and handling sold at auction for about $1.59 million, according to Linn's Stamp News. Extrapolating that price, one could snap up a full, 100-stamp sheet for $159 million — if it existed.

Every Mega Millions Combination (~$605M)

Mega Millions lottery tickets inside a convenience store in New York. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Of course, most lotto dreams never come true because there's no way to guarantee a win. But what if there was?

At $2 per play and 302,575,350 possible number combinations, it would cost about $605 million to play every combination — theoretically possible with over $1 billion to play with.

But, as Business Insider reported earlier this year, the idea is both risky and impractical. You'd first have to wait for the jackpot to get high enough that investing $605 million into the plan would turn a profit, after factoring in taxes to the winnings.

Then you'd have to hope that no one else plays the winning numbers, which would result in the jackpot being split and a loss on your investment.

Putting those concerns aside, you'd also have to work out the logistics of buying and filling out 302,575,350 tickets to ensure you account for every possible permutation.

Add all that up, and odds are you're better off just finding another use for your $1.05 billion.