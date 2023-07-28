Mega Millions Drawing Tonight Reaches $910M - The Messenger
Mega Millions Drawing Tonight Reaches $910M

The sky-high jackpot is reflective of the long odds of winning, which for Mega Millions stand at 1 in 302,575,350

Published
Aaron Feis
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save ‘N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023.AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Mega Millions players will have another shot to win big Friday night, when numbers are drawn for a jackpot that now stands at an estimated annuitized $910 million.

That jackpot is now the eighth-largest in U.S. history, and is up for grabs a little over a week after a winner was drawn for a $1.08 billion Powerball prize, the sixth-largest.

The sky-high jackpots are reflective of the long odds of winning, which for Mega Millions stand at 1 in 302,575,350 — making it far more rare than being struck by lightning or even a meteor. And, short of buying additional tickets at $2 each, there is no way to better the odds.

The last Mega Millions jackpot win came on April 18, or 28 drawings ago.

A solo winner can choose to take the full $910 million over one immediate payment and 29 subsequent annual installments, or a one-time lump sum of approximately $464.2 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With Associated Press

