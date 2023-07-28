Mega Millions Drawing Tonight Reaches $910M

Mega Millions players will have another shot to win big Friday night, when numbers are drawn for a jackpot that now stands at an estimated annuitized $910 million.
That jackpot is now the eighth-largest in U.S. history, and is up for grabs a little over a week after a winner was drawn for a $1.08 billion Powerball prize, the sixth-largest.
The sky-high jackpots are reflective of the long odds of winning, which for Mega Millions stand at 1 in 302,575,350 — making it far more rare than being struck by lightning or even a meteor. And, short of buying additional tickets at $2 each, there is no way to better the odds.
The last Mega Millions jackpot win came on April 18, or 28 drawings ago.
A solo winner can choose to take the full $910 million over one immediate payment and 29 subsequent annual installments, or a one-time lump sum of approximately $464.2 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
With Associated Press
