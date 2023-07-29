Mega Millions Climbs to Over $1 Billion As Cash Prize Goes Another Drawing Without a Winner 

The Mega Millions lottery surged to $1.05 billion following yet another drawing without a winner, according to a press release published Saturday.

The lucky numbers on Friday were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and a Mega Ball of 18.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions was in April. And if a lucky individual calls the winning numbers on Tuesday — the day of the next drawing — they will take home the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date, the press release said.

Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold Friday,. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Tuesday’s winner could choose to receive a lump-sum payment of around $528 million or receive the prize over a series of annual payments for 29 years.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is about 1 in 300 million.

The jackpot is up for grabs after a Powerball player in Los Angeles hit the big ticket $1.08 billion jackpot last week, taking home the third-largest prize in the game’s history.