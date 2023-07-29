Mega Millions Climbs to Over $1 Billion As Cash Prize Goes Another Drawing Without a Winner
The odds of winning the lottery drawing is about 1 in 300 million
The Mega Millions lottery surged to $1.05 billion following yet another drawing without a winner, according to a press release published Saturday.
The lucky numbers on Friday were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and a Mega Ball of 18.
The last time someone won the Mega Millions was in April. And if a lucky individual calls the winning numbers on Tuesday — the day of the next drawing — they will take home the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date, the press release said.
Tuesday’s winner could choose to receive a lump-sum payment of around $528 million or receive the prize over a series of annual payments for 29 years.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions is about 1 in 300 million.
The jackpot is up for grabs after a Powerball player in Los Angeles hit the big ticket $1.08 billion jackpot last week, taking home the third-largest prize in the game’s history.
