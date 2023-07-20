Mega Lottery Jackpots Like The $1B Powerball Are A ‘Superhighway’ to Gambling Problems, Experts Warn

More than $1.7 billion in available jackpots has lottery fever sweeping the U.S. this week — potentially putting people at risk of becoming addicted to gambling, experts told The Messenger on Wednesday.

Les Bernal, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Stop Predatory Gambling, called lottery games "Exhibit A in what's become America's most neglected problem."

"The lottery serves as the superhighway to get young people and low-income Americans hooked on commercialized gambling in this country," he said.

Clinical psychologist Meredith Ginley, who runs a gambling treatment clinic at East Tennessee State University, said she's treated clients who got into trouble playing lottery games.

For some people, Ginley said, "there becomes a need to spend more and more to get the same level of excitement."

"They see the big jackpots coming up and they spend more than they were planning and they spend money that was supposed to be spent on food or rent," she said.

A customer checks the numbers on a Powerball ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chicago on August 7, 2013. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A handful of Ginley's clients also started playing the lottery and moved on to betting on sports or gambling in casinos, she said.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was estimated to be worth $1 billion payable over 30 years or $252.6 million at once.

The drawing for the game's third-largest prize was set for 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot, the fourth-largest ever, was an estimated $720 million over 30 years or $396.6 in cash.

Nobody has scored the top prize in either game since the most recent Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots were won back-to-back on April 18 and 19, respectively.

The Mega Millions bonanza, claimed by Shadowknight LLC of Syracuse, New York, was a comparatively paltry $20 million because Johnny Taylor of Queens, New York, won $483 million in the preceding drawing on April 14.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold in Macedonia, Ohio, and the $252.6 million jackpot was claimed by The Crazy Luck Trust, with trustee John Krajewski choosing to take $134.7 million in cash.

Ginley said statistics show that about 80% of Americans will gamble at some point in their lives, and that "the most common form of gambling that people will engage in is the lottery."

"People get into gambling for a lot of different reasons but we do see that accessibility makes the lottery appealing," she said.

"I went into the gas station today and everybody was buying tickets and talking about what they would do with their winnings."

Bernal was highly critical of efforts to market state-sponsored lottery games, which he said were exempt from Federal Trade Commission truth-in-advertising rules.

"Imagine Charles Schwab of Fidelity marketing investments and saying, 'This is your best chance to become a multimillionaire.' They would be shut down in a second," he said.

"Yet state lotteries market their products relentlessly as the fastest way to a million dollars."

Bernal also pointed to a seasonal scratch-off game in his home state of Massachusetts with tickets featuring "Frosty the Snowman," which he likened to the controversial cartoon character "Joe Camel," who was used to sell cigarettes in the late 1980s and 1990s.

"Here you have a government program, a state program, actively luring children to gamble with an iconic cartoon character," he said.

The Massachusetts Lottery didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.

Ginley said research hasn't shown any evidence of a link between playing the lottery and developing a gambling disorder, which in 2013 was categorized as an addiction by the American Psychiatric Association.

For decades earlier, she said, problem gambling had been considered an impulse-control disorder like kleptomania or pyromania.

About 5% of the American population typically suffers harm from gambling and 1%-2% will be diagnosed with gambling disorder, she said.

Ginley also said slot machines were the form of gambling that most often led to addiction, and she characterized playing the lottery as "very low risk."

"It can be problematic for some individuals but the majority of people will spend within limits that are allowable for their personal budgets," said.

The Federal Drug Administration hasn't approved any medications to treat gambling disorder, Ginley said, but cognitive behavior therapy can help people with gambling problems.

"If someone is concerned about their gambling, we have effective treatments," she said.

"There's no reason to suffer in silence."

If you or someone you know is addicted to gambling or struggling with symptoms that include an increasing preoccupation with gambling or a need to bet more money more frequently, confidential help is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. Online chat sessions are also available.