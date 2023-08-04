Meet S.A.M.: The 420-Pound, Crime-Fighting Robot Patrolling an Ohio Shopping Center

A hulking, rotund robot named S.A.M. has begun patrolling the streets of an outdoor mall in Westlake, Ohio, protecting against "theft, car accidents, fires, vandalism, and more" with a 360-degree view of its surroundings.

Weighing about 420 pounds, "Secret Agent Man" uses artificial intelligence to navigate the streets and locate potential crimes using thermal and video cameras. The robot can "proactively seek out anomalies that might suggest criminal activity," including people located in restricted areas.

The shopping center states that S.A.M. is no different than any other security system — except that it's mobile. "This security service is already commonly accepted in the public domain with fixed security camera systems," reads an FAQ on the Crocker Park site.

However, don't expect the robot to chase down suspects anytime soon. Its top speed is 3 miles per hour. Instead, bystanders are encouraged to press S.A.M.'s intercom button, which alerts nearby security guards during an emergency.

Residents are permitted to hug S.A.M., but they're forbidden from kissing him, according to the FAQ. The community also asks shoppers not to crowd or block SAM's pathway or to throw anything at him.

Home to about 2,000 residents, Crocker Park features approximately 23 offices, 35 restaurants, and 100 stores.

S.A.M. can be programmed to broadcast virtually any message in various vocal stylings, in both English and Spanish.

While Crocker Park reassured residents that S.A.M. is completely unarmed, robot enthusiasts will soon be able to purchase a robot dog equipped with a flamethrower. Named the Thermonator, it can spew flames at lengths of up to 30 feet and is expected to start shipping later this year.