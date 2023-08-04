Meet S.A.M.: The 420-Pound, Crime-Fighting Robot Patrolling an Ohio Shopping Center

A hulking, rotund robot named S.A.M. has begun patrolling the streets of an outdoor mall in Westlake, Ohio, protecting against "theft, car accidents, fires, vandalism, and more" with a 360-degree view of its surroundings.
Weighing about 420 pounds, "Secret Agent Man" uses artificial intelligence to navigate the streets and locate potential crimes using thermal and video cameras. The robot can "proactively seek out anomalies that might suggest criminal activity," including people located in restricted areas.
The shopping center states that S.A.M. is no different than any other security system — except that it's mobile. "This security service is already commonly accepted in the public domain with fixed security camera systems," reads an FAQ on the Crocker Park site.
However, don't expect the robot to chase down suspects anytime soon. Its top speed is 3 miles per hour. Instead, bystanders are encouraged to press S.A.M.'s intercom button, which alerts nearby security guards during an emergency.
- New York Coffee Shop to Feature Dancing Robot Barista
- Robot Dog ‘Spot’ Approved for Use by Los Angeles Police, Critics Concerned
- Mexican Politician Arrested After U.S. Border Patrol Allegedly Finds 93 Pounds of Cocaine in Her Car
- Actress Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car into Malibu Shopping Center
- Amazon Web Services to Spend $7.8 Billion On Ohio Data Centers
Residents are permitted to hug S.A.M., but they're forbidden from kissing him, according to the FAQ. The community also asks shoppers not to crowd or block SAM's pathway or to throw anything at him.
Home to about 2,000 residents, Crocker Park features approximately 23 offices, 35 restaurants, and 100 stores.
S.A.M. can be programmed to broadcast virtually any message in various vocal stylings, in both English and Spanish.
While Crocker Park reassured residents that S.A.M. is completely unarmed, robot enthusiasts will soon be able to purchase a robot dog equipped with a flamethrower. Named the Thermonator, it can spew flames at lengths of up to 30 feet and is expected to start shipping later this year.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews