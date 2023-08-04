Meet S.A.M.: The 420-Pound, Crime-Fighting Robot Patrolling an Ohio Shopping Center - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Meet S.A.M.: The 420-Pound, Crime-Fighting Robot Patrolling an Ohio Shopping Center

'Secret Agent Man' uses artificial intelligence to navigate the streets and locate potential dangers

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A group of kids take a selfie with SAM, a new safety robot charged with patrolling a shopping center in Westlake, Ohio.Courtesy Crocker Park

A hulking, rotund robot named S.A.M. has begun patrolling the streets of an outdoor mall in Westlake, Ohio, protecting against "theft, car accidents, fires, vandalism, and more" with a 360-degree view of its surroundings.

Weighing about 420 pounds, "Secret Agent Man" uses artificial intelligence to navigate the streets and locate potential crimes using thermal and video cameras. The robot can "proactively seek out anomalies that might suggest criminal activity," including people located in restricted areas.

The shopping center states that S.A.M. is no different than any other security system — except that it's mobile. "This security service is already commonly accepted in the public domain with fixed security camera systems," reads an FAQ on the Crocker Park site.

However, don't expect the robot to chase down suspects anytime soon. Its top speed is 3 miles per hour. Instead, bystanders are encouraged to press S.A.M.'s intercom button, which alerts nearby security guards during an emergency.

Read More

Residents are permitted to hug S.A.M., but they're forbidden from kissing him, according to the FAQ. The community also asks shoppers not to crowd or block SAM's pathway or to throw anything at him.

Home to about 2,000 residents, Crocker Park features approximately 23 offices, 35 restaurants, and 100 stores.

S.A.M. can be programmed to broadcast virtually any message in various vocal stylings, in both English and Spanish.

While Crocker Park reassured residents that S.A.M. is completely unarmed, robot enthusiasts will soon be able to purchase a robot dog equipped with a flamethrower. Named the Thermonator, it can spew flames at lengths of up to 30 feet and is expected to start shipping later this year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.