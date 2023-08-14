Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Spotted Dating Former Scientist Elena Zhukova - The Messenger
Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Spotted Dating Former Scientist Elena Zhukova

The pair were reportedly spotted on the 108-yard-long yacht Christina O traveling near the Greek island of Corfu

Nick Gallagher
Rupert Murdoch attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch appears to be dating retired scientist Elena Zhukova, whom he reportedly met through his third wife Wendi Deng, a source told Drudge Report.

The news comes just months after the 92-year-old media mogul's wedding with vineyard owner Ann Lesley Smith was cancelled weeks after it was announced.

The new pair were reportedly spotted on the 108-yard-long yacht Christina O traveling along the coast of Greek Island of Corfu. Murdoch's youngest two daughters are also currently aboard the yacht, which features 18 bedrooms, according to the Daily Mail.

"He's got the energy of people half his age," an unnamed source told Drudge Report. "And he just might be in love again."

Zhukova, 66, formerly worked as a molecular biologist at the medical research unit of the University of California, Los Angeles. The twice-divorced diabetes specialist left Russia in 1991 and eventually moved to the U.S.

Her daughter, Dasha, was once married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Dasha is now the wife of Stavros Niarchos III, the billionaire son of a shipping mogul, and is also reportedly close friends with Murdoch's ex-wife Wendi Deng, who was married to Murdoch for 14 years before Murdoch filed for divorce in 2013.

Murdoch, a 92-year-old father of six whose net worth is about $17.5 billion, has been married four times, with his most recent marriage, to model Jerry Hall, ending in divorce last August.

Murdoch's engagement with Smith was called off in April, reportedly due to Smith's evangelical beliefs as well as a bitter legal battle with her ex-husband.

Murdoch's News Corp was rocked by a sharp 75% drop in profit over the past year, citing low print advertising sales in Australia and the U.K. as a factor.

