Meat Thief Pulls Knife on Supermarket Manager: ‘At Least Give Me Time to Eat My Meal’

A grocery store manager was threatened with a knife after he attempted to intercept an alleged meat thief.

The suspect reportedly walked toward the meat section at Tropical Supermarket in West Miami and began filling his backpack with beef products at around 9 p.m. on July 3, just as the store was closing, West Miami Police Det. Richard Menor told WTVJ.

As the manager approached the alleged meat thief, the two exchanged words and the suspect brandished a knife and “lunged” at the manager, police told the news station.

"He made a statement in the sense of 'go ahead and call the police cause it will at least give me time to eat my meal,' something to that effect," Menor said.

The suspect then continued to pile various meats, totaling around $1,000, in his backpack before exiting the store to flee on a bicycle, according to authorities.

"We believe he lives in the area close by, because he did come on a bike and leave on a bike," Menor said.

Anyone with information about the suspected beef backpack bandit is requested to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.