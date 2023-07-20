Meat Thief Pulls Knife on Supermarket Manager: ‘At Least Give Me Time to Eat My Meal’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Meat Thief Pulls Knife on Supermarket Manager: ‘At Least Give Me Time to Eat My Meal’

He made off with around $1,000 worth of meat

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police in West Miami are on the lookout for an alleged meat thief who reportedly pulled a knife on a manager of a grocery store while stealing around $1,000 worth of meat on July 3. NBC 6 Miami WTVJ/Screengrab

A grocery store manager was threatened with a knife after he attempted to intercept an alleged meat thief.

The suspect reportedly walked toward the meat section at Tropical Supermarket in West Miami and began filling his backpack with beef products at around 9 p.m. on July 3, just as the store was closing, West Miami Police Det. Richard Menor told WTVJ.

As the manager approached the alleged meat thief, the two exchanged words and the suspect brandished a knife and “lunged” at the manager, police told the news station.

"He made a statement in the sense of 'go ahead and call the police cause it will at least give me time to eat my meal,' something to that effect," Menor said.

Read More

The suspect then continued to pile various meats, totaling around $1,000, in his backpack before exiting the store to flee on a bicycle, according to authorities. 

"We believe he lives in the area close by, because he did come on a bike and leave on a bike," Menor said.

Anyone with information about the suspected beef backpack bandit is requested to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.