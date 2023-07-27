Meat Allergy Caused by Tick Spit Has Spiked in the US - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Meat Allergy Caused by Tick Spit Has Spiked in the US

The official numbers may not even capture the full scale of the problem due to under-diagnosis

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Lone star ticks are thought to be the main culprits of causing the red meat allergyGetty Images

More than 110,000 people have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a rare condition caused by ticks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report released Thursday.

Alpha-gal syndrome has risen sharply, the CDC said, and official figures may not even capture the true scale of the problem.

Officials believe that as many as 450,000 people may be affected by the tick-induced condition but many have likely not sought a test to confirm.

Alpha-gal is a sugar which is present in meat from mammals, such as pork, beef or lamb, as well as products made from those mammals like cow's milk and gelatin.

Read More

The CDC said the allergic reaction is serious and growing evidence suggests it starts with the bite of a lone star tick.

“The burden of alpha-gal syndrome in the United States could be substantial given the large percentage of cases suspected to be going undiagnosed due to non-specific and inconsistent symptoms, challenges seeking healthcare, and lack of clinician awareness,” Dr. Johanna Salzer, senior author on both papers released today, said.

“It’s important that people who think they may suffer from AGS see their healthcare provider or an allergist, provide a detailed history of symptoms, get a physical examination, and a blood test that looks for specific antibodies (proteins made by your immune system) to alpha-gal.”

Symptoms of the allergic reaction include:

  • Hives or itchy rashes
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Heartburn or indigestion
  • Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue or eyelids
  • Shortness of breath
  • Drop in blood pressure
  • Dizziness or faintness
  • Severe stomach pain

The condition can be diagnosed by an allergist or other healthcare provider.

People living in the southern, midwestern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States have been worst affected, the CDC said.

The organization is encouraging people to do all they can to prevent tick bites.

“Alpha-gal syndrome is an important emerging public health problem, with potentially severe health impacts that can last a lifetime for some patients,” Dr. Ann Carpenter, epidemiologist, added.

“It’s critical for clinicians to be aware of AGS so they can properly evaluate, diagnose, and manage their patients and also educate them on tick-bite prevention to protect patients from developing this allergic condition.”

Of the medical practitioners surveyed by the CDC, nearly half had not heard of AGS.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.