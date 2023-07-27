Meat Allergy Caused by Tick Spit Has Spiked in the US

More than 110,000 people have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a rare condition caused by ticks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report released Thursday.

Alpha-gal syndrome has risen sharply, the CDC said, and official figures may not even capture the true scale of the problem.

Officials believe that as many as 450,000 people may be affected by the tick-induced condition but many have likely not sought a test to confirm.

Alpha-gal is a sugar which is present in meat from mammals, such as pork, beef or lamb, as well as products made from those mammals like cow's milk and gelatin.

The CDC said the allergic reaction is serious and growing evidence suggests it starts with the bite of a lone star tick.

“The burden of alpha-gal syndrome in the United States could be substantial given the large percentage of cases suspected to be going undiagnosed due to non-specific and inconsistent symptoms, challenges seeking healthcare, and lack of clinician awareness,” Dr. Johanna Salzer, senior author on both papers released today, said.

“It’s important that people who think they may suffer from AGS see their healthcare provider or an allergist, provide a detailed history of symptoms, get a physical examination, and a blood test that looks for specific antibodies (proteins made by your immune system) to alpha-gal.”

Symptoms of the allergic reaction include:

Hives or itchy rashes

Nausea or vomiting

Heartburn or indigestion

Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue or eyelids

Shortness of breath

Drop in blood pressure

Dizziness or faintness

Severe stomach pain

The condition can be diagnosed by an allergist or other healthcare provider.

People living in the southern, midwestern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States have been worst affected, the CDC said.

The organization is encouraging people to do all they can to prevent tick bites.

“Alpha-gal syndrome is an important emerging public health problem, with potentially severe health impacts that can last a lifetime for some patients,” Dr. Ann Carpenter, epidemiologist, added.

“It’s critical for clinicians to be aware of AGS so they can properly evaluate, diagnose, and manage their patients and also educate them on tick-bite prevention to protect patients from developing this allergic condition.”

Of the medical practitioners surveyed by the CDC, nearly half had not heard of AGS.