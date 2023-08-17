McDonald’s Customer Claims Her Chicken McNuggets Were Stuffed With Pennies - The Messenger
McDonald’s Customer Claims Her Chicken McNuggets Were Stuffed With Pennies

The health department said the contaminated nuggets were removed

Jenna Sundel
A McDonald’s customer allegedly found pennies in her Chicken McNuggets.Screenshot from WTRF

An Ohio McDonald's customer is claiming that her Chicken McNuggets had pennies stuffed inside of them.

Beth Rupert Warren reportedly found three pennies in her recent order of nuggets. She told WTRF that she felt a responsibility to report the alleged incident to authorities.

Police told the station that they responded to a food complaint at a Wintersville McDonald's on Monday around 8 p.m. Officials spoke to Warren, documented the incident and spoke with management to make sure everyone was aware of the issue.

Wintersville Police Captain Jason Fabian said Warren wants everyone to check their food and make sure it's safe before eating.

“They showed great concern that it was going to be a safety factor if a child would get their hands on the food,” Fabian told WTRF. “It could be a choke hazard.”

Warren also alerted the Jefferson County Health Department.

"The health department has been in contact with McDonald’s regional management. Based on our conversation, we can confirm that they have removed the contaminated chicken nuggets by lot number from stock. Additional precautionary measures were followed. They have been in contact with their manufacturer about the product,“ Andrew Henry, Jefferson County Health Commissioner, said in a statement.

McDonald's did not respond to WTRF's request for comment.

This is not the first time a McDonald's customer has found something unexpected in their meal. In Sept. 2022, Facebook user Georgia Poole claimed she found fly eggs inside her double cheeseburger.

