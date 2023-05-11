The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    McConnell Won’t Back Senator’s Blockade of Nominees Over Abortion Policy

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) “irresponsible” and “unprecedented.”

    Zachary Leeman
    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is not backing Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) proposal to block the Biden administration's military nominees as a protest over Pentagon abortion policy.

    “I don’t support putting a hold on military nominees,” McConnell told reporters on Wednesday about Tuberville’s efforts. "I don’t support that. But as to why, you’ll have to ask Sen. Tuberville."

    Tuberville has for months criticized a Defense Department policy that provides funds for troops and dependents to travel out of state to receive abortion care if they live in a state where the procedure has been outlawed in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

    On the Senate floor this week, Tuberville argued the Pentagon did not have the authority to enact its abortion policy and singled out Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as the “most political secretary of defense we’ve ever seen.”

