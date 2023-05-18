Mayors of California’s Biggest Cities Call for Permanent State Funding for Homelessness

Mayors of California’s 13 biggest cities called Wednesday for the permanent continuation of state funding to reduce homelessness.

The California Big City Mayors coalition – including the mayors of Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, Bakersfield, Anaheim, Stockton, Riverside and Irvine – asked Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators to protect funding for the state’s Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention program, which provides direct grants to cities and counties to reduce homelessness.

While the state has provided grants since 2018, Newsom’s proposed state budget that he unveiled May 12 does not increase the program’s current funding of $1 billion and only commits to extending the program for one additional year.

California’s budget deficit is currently projected at $31.5 billion, largely due to economic conditions reducing the amount of income tax the state expects to collect from its wealthiest residents.

The group of mayors called on the state to double HHAP funding to $2 billion annually and make it permanent.

“California’s big cities are on the frontlines of the homelessness crisis and our top priority must be confronting the homelessness emergency with the urgency it requires,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. “Ongoing state investments and partnership are crucial to making progress on this issue and creating hope and opportunity for unhoused Californians.”

The group of mayors also released a report outlining the effect HHAP funding has had on reducing homelessness and helping homeless residents secure long-term housing.

Per the report, HHAP funding has helped create nearly 16,000 new shelter beds and interim housing units in the state’s largest cities, which have served more than 120,000 in total through programs supported by HHAP funds.

“In San Francisco we are directing significant local resources to address homelessness, mental illness, and substance use,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. “To continue this work at the scale required, we need the state to prioritize ongoing funding for homelessness, and we need to reform our state mental health laws.”

The group of mayors represent a total of nearly 11 million residents across the state.