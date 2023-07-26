Mayorkas Railed by Brutal GOP Critics at Judiciary Hearing

Some of the harshest Republican critics of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas grilled him Wednesday on border crossings and drug trafficking during a Judiciary Committee hearing.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tried to get Mayorkas to say whether it was he or President Joe Biden who was responsible for ensuring operational control at the southern border.
"You and I have had this song and dance before, you never wanna answer the question," Biggs said when Mayorkas danced around the question of who is to blame for the administration's policies at the southern border.
Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisc., pointedly confronted Mayorkas using a quote from FBI Director Christopher Wray, in which the agency head said there were "very serious criminal threats" coming across the southern border.
"That was two weeks ago from FBI Director Wray, in other words saying the border is out of control. You say it's under control," Tiffany said. "Who's lying — you or FBI Director Wray?"
Both Wray and Mayorkas are on the short list of top Biden administration officials who Republicans have been threatening to impeach.
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, one of the staunchest Mayorkas critics in Congress, pressed the Homeland Security secretary on his previous comments that DHS has operational control over the border, suggesting Mayorkas has lied to Congress.
"It is a perpetual pattern," Roy said. "The fact is, there are real people that are impacted by that. We have had something like 200 people a day dying from fentanyl deaths."
