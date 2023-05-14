The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mayorkas: Migrant Crossings Dropped 50% Since Title 42 Ended

    The Homeland Security Secretary said the dip was due to the Biden administration sending a message that legal pathways to entry must be followed.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    John Moore/Getty Images

    Since Title 42 expired on Thursday, border agents have seen a 50% drop in migrant crossings at the southern border, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

    Agents at the U.S.-Mexico border experienced 6,300 encounters on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday, compared with over 10,000 before Title 42 ended at midnight on Thursday, Mayorkas said.

    Mayorkas said the number are down because the Biden administration has communicated a "vitally important message" that migrants should use only lawful pathways if they want to enter the U.S., which the president "has expanded in an unprecedented way."

    The Homeland Secretary added that the consequences for unlawful entry — removal from the country, deportation and a five-year ban on re-entering the United States — are serving as a deterrent.

    Read More

    Title 42 was a pandemic-era policy to restrict the number of migrants entering the country.

    On the same day that the policy expired, the House passed a border bill, which the Senate is unlikely to pass and Biden has said he would veto. Mayorkas said he has not yet spoken to Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the measure.

    While Republicans and Democrats have criticized the Biden administration's lack of preparation on handling the border after Title 42's expiration, Mayorkas said that administration has been planning the transition for 18 months.

    Also on Sunday on Fox News, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody accused the Biden administration of “mass releasing” migrants into United States, which she said is being “invaded."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.