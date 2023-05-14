Mayorkas: Migrant Crossings Dropped 50% Since Title 42 Ended

Since Title 42 expired on Thursday, border agents have seen a 50% drop in migrant crossings at the southern border, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Agents at the U.S.-Mexico border experienced 6,300 encounters on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday, compared with over 10,000 before Title 42 ended at midnight on Thursday, Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas said the number are down because the Biden administration has communicated a "vitally important message" that migrants should use only lawful pathways if they want to enter the U.S., which the president "has expanded in an unprecedented way."

The Homeland Secretary added that the consequences for unlawful entry — removal from the country, deportation and a five-year ban on re-entering the United States — are serving as a deterrent.

Title 42 was a pandemic-era policy to restrict the number of migrants entering the country.

On the same day that the policy expired, the House passed a border bill, which the Senate is unlikely to pass and Biden has said he would veto. Mayorkas said he has not yet spoken to Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the measure.

While Republicans and Democrats have criticized the Biden administration's lack of preparation on handling the border after Title 42's expiration, Mayorkas said that administration has been planning the transition for 18 months.

Also on Sunday on Fox News, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody accused the Biden administration of “mass releasing” migrants into United States, which she said is being “invaded."