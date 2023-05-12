Mayor of Arizona Border City Asks Biden For Emergency Declaration

The mayor of Yuma, Ariz., asked the president to declare a national state of emergency on Thursday evening amid a migrant surge at the southern border as Title 42 is set to expire.

Doug Nicholls told CNN that he asked Biden for resources and funding. “The need for a state of emergency for our nation is dire,” he said.

An emergency declaration, the mayor added, would provide "a full response by FEMA and the National Guard, like they would in any other disaster where they provide boots on the ground for housing, food, transportation, and healthcare."

Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that has limited the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, is set to end at midnight on Thursday. Tens of thousands have tried to enter the country daily as the policy's expiration approaches.