Mayor Eric Adams Warns New York City’s Migrant Crisis Could Ripple to Other Cities

Mayor Eric Adams warned that the immigration crisis currently straining the financial resources of New York City could have a ripple effect in other cities.
"We have created a funnel," Adams told CBS Mornings on Thursday.
"All the bordering states have now took the funnel right to New York City," he said. "New York City is the economic engine of this entire state and country. If you decimate this city, you're going to decimate the foundation of what's happening with Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston."
New York has been on the receiving end of busloads of asylum seekers from Texas sent by the Lone Star State's Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been shipping migrants to sanctuary cities in protest of the Biden administration's immigration policies.
- Migrant Crisis to Cost New York City $12 Billion by Mid-2025, Mayor Eric Adams Says
- New York City Could House Migrants in Private Homes, Mayor Adams Says
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Housing Migrants at Gracie Mansion
- Eric Adams Should Turn His Attention to His Base: Black New Yorkers
- New York Pushes for State of Emergency Declaration Over Migrant Crisis
- New York Considers Housing Migrants in Central Park as Crisis Worsens
Mayor Adams said the surge at the southern border is a "national crisis" and has called on the Biden administration for $12 billion over three years to help the city help house, feed and clothe the thousands of migrants arriving in the city.
Asked if he blames President Joe Biden for not taking a more forceful approach to the border situation, Adams said responsibility belongs to many while urging Congress to take up immigration reform.
"Republicans have been blocking real immigration reform. We're seeing that FEMA is using dollars on the southern border to allow people to bus people to New York City," Adams told CBS.
He said it is critical for Congress to address the root causes, saying "we have to ensure that we have real immigration reform, because it's going to continue."
The city said that roughly 100,000 asylum seekers have come to New York in the past year, pushing city services and finances past the breaking point.
"Our compassion may be limitless, but our resources are not. This is the budgetary reality we are facing if we don’t get the additional support we need," Adams said in a statement on Wednesday.
The city is scrambling to provide housing to the arriving migrants even as it deals with an existing homeless situation.
"Everyday, we are juggling where we are going to find another place so that human beings don't sleep on the street," he told CBS.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews