Mayor Eric Adams Declares NYC Safer Than Rudy Giuliani Era, Without Going ‘Draconian’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed Monday that statistics show he has a better record on public safety than former Mayor Rudy Giuliani — even though serious crimes have risen consistently since Adams took office.

During a news conference at which he labeled Saturday's fatal stabbing of a gay dancer in Brooklyn a "hate crime," Adams complained that Giuliani was seen as a "symbol of safe" for the Big Apple.

"I don't know a year — even when people say this was, you know, crime was at its lowest — I don't know a year that we didn't have those random acts of violence in the city," the former city police captain said.

"But I keep going back to, you know, what many people don't want to acknowledge, that everyone talked about Giuliani being this symbol of safe: Right now, his last year, we are substantial percentages lower in crimes than when his last year was — and he used draconian measures."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the news conference at City Hall in Manhattan on Monday. NYC Mayor's Office/YouTube

Adams added: "We did not use draconian measures and we're still, we're safe."

"So, if the symbol was safe back then, what does that make me, you know?" he asked with a laugh.

Giuliani was mayor from 1994-2001 and crime rates in the Big Apple declined dramatically during the 1990s after murders hit a modern-era record high of 2,245 in 1990 amid the crack epidemic.

Violent crimes fell more than 56%, compared to about 28% nationwide, according to data cited by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Property crimes declined by an even greater 65%, while only dropping 26% across the country, according to the NEBR.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has touted his "broken windows" crackdown on minor violations and other tough-on-crime initiatives.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2023. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Critics have noted that the declines started years earlier, under previous Mayor David Dinkins.

During Giuliani's final year in office, there were a total of 162,908 major felony offenses, according to official CompStat data posted online by the city Police Department.

Under Adams, there were 126,589 major felony offenses last year, 22.3% fewer than in 2001.

But the 2022 figure also represents a 23.2% increase over the 102,741 major felonies tallied during 2021.

The number of serious crimes also increased by nearly 7.5 percent during 2021, Adams' first year in office.

This year, major felony offenses are up 8.2% through Sunday, compared to the same period last year.

An Adams spokesperson didn't immediately return a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Giuliani, who last week acknowledged falsely accusing two Georgia elections workers of committing ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential election, also didn't immediately respond.