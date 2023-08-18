Maui’s Emergency Services Chief Resigns After Facing Criticism for Not Activating Sirens During Fire
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Herman Andaya, the County of Maui announced on Facebook
LAHAINA, Hawaii — The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, who has been under fire for not activating disaster sirens during last week’s wildfire response, resigned Thursday, citing health reasons.
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Herman Andaya, the County of Maui announced on Facebook.
"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon," Bissen said.
As the wildfire death toll rose to 111 on Wednesday, Andaya defended not sounding sirens as flames raged.
Andaya said he was afraid the sirens would have prompted people to flee into the mountains or inland, where fires were burning.
Hawaii has what it touts as the largest system of outdoor alert sirens in the world.
