Maui’s Beloved, Generations Old Banyan Tree Survives Devastating Hawaii Wildfires, But not Unscathed

A banyan tree that has been a staple of Maui culture for six generations was damaged in Hawaii’s deadly wildfires, but it still stands a chance to survive, according to Governor Josh Green.

“Many people have asked about the famous Maui banyan tree. The tree has been damaged, but it serves as a sign of hope and recovery for Maui” Green wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

In the video, a rescue crew member explains that the tree can still grow again if its small and dead branches are left on along with its dead leaves that would offer shade and protection for the tree.

The 150-year-old banyan tree along Lahaina town’s Front Street was significant to the oceanside community as it served as a gathering place and provided shade from the Hawaiian sun, according to PBS.

The tree was 60 feet tall and had multiple trunks that span nearly an acre. It was deemed the largest banyan tree in the United States, according to The Guardian.

A burnt out car in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Communities in Hawaii have been devastated by the wildfires, which broke out on Tuesday and raged through the island, killing at least 93 people. Officials estimate that rebuilding communities could cost $5.5 billion.

The Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Pacific Disaster Center said on Saturday that a total of 2,207 structures were destroyed or damaged and 2,170 acres burned because of the Lahaina Fire.

The town of Lahaina was damaged the most, but firefighters were able to contain 85% of the blaze there as of Saturday morning. Emergency crews also managed to contain 100% of the fire in West Maui, according to officials. However, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen warned that the death toll could rise.

President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the allocation of federal funding to support those affected by the wildfires as part of state and local recovery efforts.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a White House statement read.

Federal funding is also available for debris removal, emergency protective measures in Maui and Hawaii Counties, and for hazard mitigation measures statewide.