Maui’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Is Badly Scorched – But Still Standing – After Fires

The banyan tree that has served as downtown Lahaina’s most famous landmark for decades appears to be badly damaged but alive after wildfires tore through the western side of Maui, Hawaii, and incinerated much of the town.

Videos posted to social media from the aftermath of the blaze show the 150-year-old tree still standing and intact in Courthouse Square, where it’s been since April 24, 1873, when the local sheriff planted an 8-foot sapling to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first American Protestant mission.

That sapling has grown over the last century and a half into a 60-foot high natural wonder, with a massive root structure and sixteen trunks spanning nearly two acres. The multiple trunks, a characteristic of the banyan, give the illusion of the tree being its own forest.

The devastating fires, whipped up and exacerbated by a combination of drought and the powerful winds of a passing hurricane, killed at least 36 people across Maui and destroyed the bulk of Lahaina, an old whaling town of 13,000 nestled on the west coast.

As the fires swept through, some residents resorted to jumping into the ocean to escape the fast-moving flames. Thousands have been evacuated and cell service across the island could be down for weeks, officials said.

But the Lahaina banyan tree, thought to have mystical powers according to local folklore, is quickly becoming a potent symbol of resilience for the people of Maui.

On the island's dedicated Reddit sub, residents searched for updates about the fate of the tree. Some posted their own photos with the banyan, while others remembered it as a central part of their childhood.



All seemed relieved to hear the initial reports that it survived the fires, though the extent of the damage it sustained remained unclear as of Thursday morning.



