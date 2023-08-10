Maui’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Is Badly Scorched – But Still Standing – After Fires - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Maui’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Is Badly Scorched – But Still Standing – After Fires

The 60-foot high natural wonder has become a symbol of the Hawaiian community's resilience

Published |Updated
Carlo Versano
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The huge Banyan tree in Courthouse Square in historic downtown Lahaina.Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Getty Images

The banyan tree that has served as downtown Lahaina’s most famous landmark for decades appears to be badly damaged but alive after wildfires tore through the western side of Maui, Hawaii, and incinerated much of the town.

Videos posted to social media from the aftermath of the blaze show the 150-year-old tree still standing and intact in Courthouse Square, where it’s been since April 24, 1873, when the local sheriff planted an 8-foot sapling to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first American Protestant mission. 

That sapling has grown over the last century and a half into a 60-foot high natural wonder, with a massive root structure and sixteen trunks spanning nearly two acres. The multiple trunks, a characteristic of the banyan, give the illusion of the tree being its own forest. 

Read More

The devastating fires, whipped up and exacerbated by a combination of drought and the powerful winds of a passing hurricane, killed at least 36 people across Maui and destroyed the bulk of Lahaina, an old whaling town of 13,000 nestled on the west coast.

As the fires swept through, some residents resorted to jumping into the ocean to escape the fast-moving flames. Thousands have been evacuated and cell service across the island could be down for weeks, officials said. 

But the Lahaina banyan tree, thought to have mystical powers according to local folklore, is quickly becoming a potent symbol of resilience for the people of Maui.

On the island's dedicated Reddit sub, residents searched for updates about the fate of the tree. Some posted their own photos with the banyan, while others remembered it as a central part of their childhood.

All seemed relieved to hear the initial reports that it survived the fires, though the extent of the damage it sustained remained unclear as of Thursday morning.


Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.