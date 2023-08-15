Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises to 99

At least 99 people have died in the fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Gov. Josh Green said Monday.

The fires broke out Aug. 8 and have since burned more than 2,200 structures, 86% of which were residential. Green said Sunday that there is “very little left” of the town of Lahaina, where the largest fire burned an estimated 2,170 acres.

The Lahaina fire was 85% contained as of Monday evening, according to Hawaiian officials, while the smaller Kula fire of nearly 700 acres was 60% contained.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The death count is expected to rise even further as emergency workers continue searching the town for remains.

In addition, the families of just three victims have been notified of their deaths because the vast majority of the remains recovered as of Monday did not have verifiable fingerprints, according to Hawaiian officials.

Maui County Police John Pelletier said Monday that roughly 20% of the town has been searched, up from just 3% as of Saturday, according to a report by NBC News.

Pelletier also said at a news conference that police arrested someone for trespassing in the area of the fires, but did not elaborate on their identity.

The Maui Police Department briefly attempted Monday to launch a placard system that would allow people to travel into West Maui if they had a legitimate reason to be there, but the system was suspended indefinitely due to an overwhelming demand.

"There was a very clear protocol for West Maui residents, for emergency officials and other reasons. We didn't get that, that showed up," Pelletier said. "We got a whole bunch of people that are just real curious to go there. And so they wrecked it for everybody else."

"The juice ain't worth the squeeze, so to speak," he added.

The cause of the fires remains unknown, but multiple class action lawsuits have placed blame on downed Hawaiian Electric power lines for starting one of the initial fires near one of the company’s substations. High winds and dry weather conditions combined to exacerbate the spread of the fires.

Green said the state plans to try to prevent housing developers from building on the land that has been burned over the last week, even going so far as to suggest a possible moratorium on sales of property that has been damaged or destroyed.

"I would caution people that it's going to be a very long time before any growth or housing can be built," Green said. "So you will be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here."

Green added that the state intends to eventually create a memorial in Lahaina for victims of the fires.