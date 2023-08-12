Maui Wildfire Survivor Tells of ‘Bodies Floating in the Water’
Kekoa Lansford said his hometown of Lahaina will 'take years' to fix
A horrified survivor of Maui's raging wildfires chillingly described the devastation of the island, including "dead bodies floating in the water."
At least 67 people are confirmed dead, and the toll is expected to climb significantly.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the official death toll only includes those found outside homes as they raced for safety.
Emergency workers Frida evening had yet to search inside homes and other buildings — and in rubble, he told CNN.
- New Video: People Struggle in Waters off Maui After Fire Forces Them To Jump Into Ocean
- Body Found in Barrel Floating Off Malibu Coast
- Hawaii Officials Urge Individuals Not to ‘Self-Deploy’ Themselves to Maui to Help with Wildfire Aid
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui Wildfires
- Maui Wildfire Is Deadliest in Modern US History
- Hawaii Attorney General Opens Investigation Into Maui Wildfire Response
More than 1,000 people were unaccounted for late Friday.
Maui resident Kekoa Lansford told the BBC that his hometown of Lahaina, which was at the center of the wildfires, will take “years to fix” after the disaster.
Some 1,000 structures were destroyed.
“This is not even the worst of it,” he told the BBC from amid the ruins of his town. We "still get dead bodies in the water floating, and on the seawall," he added.
Officials evacuated 14,5000 people from the island on Thursday. Some 2,000 residents who stayed behind are sleeping outdoors .
The wildfires erupted on Tuesday, fueled by unusually dry conditions and powerful winds.
Search and rescue teams with cadaver dogs are being sent from California and Washington to help in the recovery efforts, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
