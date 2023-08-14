Maui Wildfire Survivor Describes Holding Stranger’s 2-Year-Old Son for 3 Hours in Water to Escape Blaze - The Messenger
Maui Wildfire Survivor Describes Holding Stranger’s 2-Year-Old Son for 3 Hours in Water to Escape Blaze

'We were trapped' the survivor said in a recent interview

Jenna Sundel
A lifelong Lahaina resident opened up about how he survived the devastating wildfire and how he held onto a stranger's 2-year-old son for three hours in the ocean in a recent interview.

“We were trapped,” Jubee Bedoya told NBC Los Angeles. “There was nothing we could do. That fire and wind just came so fast. There was nothing anybody could do.”

Man saves toddler Lahaina
A man saved a strangers' toddler from the Lahaina wildfire by holding onto him in the ocean for several hours.Screenshot from NBC Los Angeles

Bedoya ran for the only safe place among the destruction: the ocean. He saw a family of five on his way to the water. They were stuck in traffic as many tried to escape the area. The father handed his 2-year-old son to Bedoya, and they went into the water together.

"When you're in that situation of life and death, you don't care who's around," Bedoya said. "You just want to try to help anybody."

The child clung onto his neck as they floated on a piece of plywood that had blown off a storefront. 

“That plywood saved our lives,” he said. “We clung on to it. There were about six or eight of us. We floated around.”

The family and Bedoya were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, alongside 52 other people, NBC reported. Bedoya said he returned to the city two days later, and everything was destroyed, including his home.

"That whole neighborhood that I grew up in is gone," he said.

The Lahaina wildfire is the deadliest in modern US history, with 96 confirmed fatalities as of Aug. 14.

