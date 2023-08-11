Maui Wildfire Death Toll Could Rise as Homes Have Not Yet Been Searched - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Maui Wildfire Death Toll Could Rise as Homes Have Not Yet Been Searched

'We have not yet searched the interior of the buildings' said Mayor Richard Bissen

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The number of deaths resulting from Hawaii's catastrophic fires is likely to rise as emergency workers begin searching what's left of structures in the community of Lahaina on Maui.

On Friday, the Mayor of Maui County said the bodies found so far have been outside of properties or in the street. The official death toll stood at 55 people as of Friday morning, while some 1,000 were still missing.

Crews have not yet started going into homes or businesses.  Others are thought to have died in vehicles that were caught by flames as they attempted to escape walls of flames.

A fire burns in Lahaina on the island of Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
A fire burns in Lahaina on the island of Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8.Jeff Melichar/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
Read More

'I think that number could go up,” Mayor Richard Bissen told NBC’s Today Show.

“According to those who have doing the recovery - our police department, our Coast Guard our National Guard, the different groups that are helping us on island, that was the number they found of people outside of the buildings. So, we have not yet searched the interior of the buildings. We're waiting for FEMA to help with that search as they are equipped to handle the hazmat conditions of the buildings that have been burned, he added.

Responding to criticism about the slow pace of information about fatalities, Maui Chief of Police John Pelletier said on Thursday, “There’s a lot of people in a rush to get new stats.  I get it, totally get it.  Sensational.  Do you want it fast or do you want it right?  We’re going to get it right and we’re going to take our time.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.