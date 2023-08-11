Maui Wildfire Death Toll Could Rise as Homes Have Not Yet Been Searched
'We have not yet searched the interior of the buildings' said Mayor Richard Bissen
The number of deaths resulting from Hawaii's catastrophic fires is likely to rise as emergency workers begin searching what's left of structures in the community of Lahaina on Maui.
On Friday, the Mayor of Maui County said the bodies found so far have been outside of properties or in the street. The official death toll stood at 55 people as of Friday morning, while some 1,000 were still missing.
Crews have not yet started going into homes or businesses. Others are thought to have died in vehicles that were caught by flames as they attempted to escape walls of flames.
'I think that number could go up,” Mayor Richard Bissen told NBC’s Today Show.
“According to those who have doing the recovery - our police department, our Coast Guard our National Guard, the different groups that are helping us on island, that was the number they found of people outside of the buildings. So, we have not yet searched the interior of the buildings. We're waiting for FEMA to help with that search as they are equipped to handle the hazmat conditions of the buildings that have been burned, he added.
Responding to criticism about the slow pace of information about fatalities, Maui Chief of Police John Pelletier said on Thursday, “There’s a lot of people in a rush to get new stats. I get it, totally get it. Sensational. Do you want it fast or do you want it right? We’re going to get it right and we’re going to take our time.”
