Maui Wildfire Is Deadliest in Modern US History
The death toll currently stands at 93 and is expected to grow in the coming days
The death toll in Maui has surged to at least 93 people, officials have reported, making the island's wildfire the deadliest in modern American history.
The grim toll slipped past the 85 killed in the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California that destroyed the town of Paradise. Hundreds perished in the Cloquet Fire in Minnesota, but that was more than 100 years ago in 1918.
Authorities have begun the grueling work of identifying victims as they continue to search for others.
The death count is still expected to surge significantly. Workers have only begun to search inside buildings and through rubble.
- Hawaii Attorney General Opens Investigation Into Maui Wildfire Response
- Deadly Maui Fire Likely Largest Natural Disaster in Hawaii History According to Governor
- Hawaii Officials Urge Individuals Not to ‘Self-Deploy’ Themselves to Maui to Help with Wildfire Aid
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui Wildfires
- Maui Wildfire Survivor Tells of ‘Bodies Floating in the Water’
- Hawaiian Electric Faces Multiple Class Action Suits As Officials Work to Determine Cause of Deadly Wildfire
“We are in a period of mourning and loss as we search for more people who are still unaccounted for,” Sen. Mazie Hirono(D-Hawaii), who toured the devastation, told CNN on Sunday. She added that Hawaii is in a state of “shock.”
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said at a press conference that would take an "incredible amount of time" for the area to recover from the disaster.
He referred to countless "heartbreaking realities" in the aftermath of the wildfire," and said housing is now desperately needed.
"A lot of people are traumatized and traumatized at what they see others are going through," the governor said.
"In the short term it's going to be heartbreaking, and in the long term, people are going to need mental health care services and in the very long term, we'll rebuild together," he said.
Green said losses have been estimated at $6 billion so far.
More than 2,200 structures have been destroyed or damaged in the catastrophe, and more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for.
“Without a doubt, there will be more fatalities,” Green said Friday.
Officials evacuated 14,5000 people from the island on Thursday after wildfires erupted Tuesday, fueled by exceptionally dry conditions and high winds.
The Maui Police Department reported in a Facebook post Friday that a new fire had flared in the Kaanapali region, a coastal community in West Maui north of Lahaina, but it was quickly contained.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Maui Officials: Only 2 of Those Found Dead Have Been Properly Identified; DNA Samples NeededNews
- Hawaii Governor: There Is ‘Very Little Left’ of Lahaina as Growing Death Toll Reaches 96News
- Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’News
- Passenger Arrested After His Rant Forces Malaysia-Bound Flight Back to AustraliaNews
- Coast Guard Looking for 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North CarolinaNews
- Otters Attack Swimmers in Sierra Nevada River and LakeNews
- 23-Day-Old Baby Among 7 Killed by Russians in Ukraine’s Southern Kherson RegionNews
- Journalist Talks ‘Gut Punch’ of Reporting on Hawaii Fire That Killed 4 Family MembersNews
- Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug TestNews
- ‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-UpNews
- Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: ProsecutorsNews
- Good Samaritan Fights Off Sex Assault Suspect in Boston Until Police ArriveNews