Maui Wildfire Is Deadliest in Modern US History

The death toll in Maui has surged to at least 93 people, officials have reported, making the island's wildfire the deadliest in modern American history.

The grim toll slipped past the 85 killed in the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California that destroyed the town of Paradise. Hundreds perished in the Cloquet Fire in Minnesota, but that was more than 100 years ago in 1918.

Authorities have begun the grueling work of identifying victims as they continue to search for others.

The death count is still expected to surge significantly. Workers have only begun to search inside buildings and through rubble.

“We are in a period of mourning and loss as we search for more people who are still unaccounted for,” Sen. Mazie Hirono(D-Hawaii), who toured the devastation, told CNN on Sunday. She added that Hawaii is in a state of “shock.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said at a press conference that would take an "incredible amount of time" for the area to recover from the disaster.

He referred to countless "heartbreaking realities" in the aftermath of the wildfire," and said housing is now desperately needed.

"A lot of people are traumatized and traumatized at what they see others are going through," the governor said.

"In the short term it's going to be heartbreaking, and in the long term, people are going to need mental health care services and in the very long term, we'll rebuild together," he said.

Green said losses have been estimated at $6 billion so far.

More than 2,200 structures have been destroyed or damaged in the catastrophe, and more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for.

Flames burn buildings in the main business district in Lahaina on Maui Alan Dickar/Facebook

“Without a doubt, there will be more fatalities,” Green said Friday.

Officials evacuated 14,5000 people from the island on Thursday after wildfires erupted Tuesday, fueled by exceptionally dry conditions and high winds.

The Maui Police Department reported in a Facebook post Friday that a new fire had flared in the Kaanapali region, a coastal community in West Maui north of Lahaina, but it was quickly contained.