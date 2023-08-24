Maui Sues Local Electric Companies for Damages Caused by Wildfires - The Messenger
Maui Sues Local Electric Companies for Damages Caused by Wildfires

The lawsuit alleges that the companies failed to power down their electrical equipment, despite national weather warnings

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Maui County is suing local electric companies over damages caused by the wildfires that erupted across the Hawaiian island earlier this month.

One of the law firms presenting Maui County in the lawsuit, Baron & Bud, said in a press release on Thursday that the local companies have been sued for damages caused to the county’s public property by the Maui wildfires as well as the fires in Lahaina and Kula.

The companies named in the lawsuit include Maui Electric Company, Limited, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawai’i Electric Light Company, Inc., and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

The electric companies were accused of negligence for failing to power down their electrical equipment, despite warnings by the National Weather Service on August 6 and August 7. 

At least 110 people died in the wildfires that swept Maui County earlier this month. Rebuilding structures damaged by Hawaii’s wildfires in Maui County will cost over $5.5 billion, according to an estimate by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Pacific Disaster Center. 

The Thursday lawsuit alleges that Hawaiian Electric also “energized and downed power lines ignited dry fuel such as grass and brush, causing the fires.”

The Maui County now wants to recover public resource damages that include infrastructure losses, fire response costs, revenue losses, environmental damages, and losses of historical and cultural landmarks.

“Maui County stands alongside the people and communities of Lahaina and Kula to recover public resource damages and rebuild after these devastating utility-caused fires,” the county said in a statement, according to ABC News. The fires in Lahaina and Kula destroyed more than 3,000 acres and damaged over 2,200 structures, according to Baron & Bud’s press release.

Hawaii Maui Wildfire
A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
